'Kiwis safe': Cyclone Mal could intensify into a category 3 storm overnight - Fiji Metservice

Water levels are rising in Yasawa, which is expected to experience hurricane-force winds overnight.

Tropical Cyclone Mal is now likely to intensify into a Category 3 as it approaches Fiji late on Tuesday, local time, metservice said.

Mal had strengthened into a cat 2 system on Tuesday morning, with hurricane-force winds expected over the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups from later in the day and spreading over the rest of the country overnight.

“The western and southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands are also expected to experience storm-force winds,” Fiji Metservice said.

New Zealanders in Fiji are safe, the High Commission in Suva said, but urged Kiwis in areas affected by the cyclone to “follow the advice of the local authorities (including any evacuation orders) and seek suitable shelter”.

Mal is the fourth super storm to hit the Pacific region this year after Cyclones Judy and Kevin, both cat 4 systems, devastated Vanuatu in late February and early March respectively. Cyclone Lola also delivered another blow to Vanuatu last month.

Lola, a maximum cat 5, had arrived earlier than the cyclone season, which is from November to April. It caused widespread damage to hundreds of homes, schools, and food gardens in Vanuatu, the government said.

NIWA Niwa and Fiji Meteorological Service are predicting a tropical cyclone to pass south east across Vanuatu and Fiji in the next two days, just weeks after Vanuatu was hit by Tropical Cyclone Lola.

It said more than 15,000 students were impacted, with classrooms across Ambae, Maewo and Pentecost islands destroyed.

Mal is currently on track to miss New Zealand, Metservice said.

Kiwis staying in travel accommodation in Fiji have been urged to follow the advice of hotel and resort management, and local authorities.

“It is generally considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors during a cyclone and remain well away from the sea and rivers,” the high commission said.

“Please ensure that you keep your family and friends in New Zealand informed of your safety and well-being, including after the cyclone has passed.

“We also encourage you to register your details on Safe Travel. New Zealanders in Fiji requiring consular assistance can contact the high commission in Suva on +679 331 1422 or at NZSuva@mfat.govt.nz (for consular emergencies only after-hours on +64 99 20 20 20).”

Fiji Metservice said a flash flood warning remained in force for the low-lying areas in Qauia, Lami, Marata Village, and Wailoku.

“A flash flood alert remains in force for low-lying areas – from the Coral Coast to Navua, Lami, Suva, Nausori, Tailevu, Naitasiri, and Ovalau.”

Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office is urging residents to “follow official advisories and remain alert.”

From 6pm Tuesday, local time, to 4am Wednesday, there will be “controlled movement” in place for the high-risk areas, it said.

“During this period, police officers will be on the ground to limit any unnecessary movement in these areas.”

Fiji Metservice The different categories of a tropical cyclone.

The education ministry closed all schools on Tuesday and Wednesday and deferred the final external exams for Year 12 and 13 to next week.

The ministry said the decision was made because some students, teachers, and examination supervisors may not be able to get to their schools.

Fiji Airways announced that two flights from North America to Nadi Airport on Tuesday have been delayed – fllight from Los Angeles and Vancouver. Another flight from Narita is also delayed.

“There are also consequent delays to flights on Wednesday. Cancelled flights include to Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Apia.”

Public servants have been instructed to work from home.

Fiji police called for the strict supervision of children, stressing that “this is not the time for children to be playing outdoors or swimming”.

The Roads Authority is also advising the public to stay away from flood-prone areas.

NGOs are also on the ground, working with the local communities.

Fiji Red Cross said its staff were carrying out evacuations and “raising awareness about preparedness in anticipation of the approaching Cyclone Mal”.

“Early warning and early actions are key for saving lives.”

Fiji Metservice said the current analysis indicated that destructive Cat 3 winds were likely to be confined close to the centre of the system over open waters.

“However, if the system moves closer to the land areas in comparison to the current expected path, hurricane force winds could also be experienced over the land areas.”