Covid-19: Tonga further extends state of emergency

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Tonga has again extended its state of emergency, put in place to guard against Covid-19.

To date that has been successful, with no cases reported in the country.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 12 and has been extended through to November 23.

It involves nighttime curfews enforced by police, the army and other officials.

Gathering indoors cannot exceed 50 and those outdoors 100, unless it is for religious services or schools.

Social distancing is also required along with good hygiene practices.

