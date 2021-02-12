New Zealand government to discuss vaccine rollout in Pacific

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that border workers will begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from February 20.

The New Zealand government is looking to hold talks with Pacific counterparts about how to distribute Covid-19 vaccines in the region.

Medical authorities in New Zealand have already approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for use to immunise people 16 years and older.

"We'll be really looking to have conversations with our counterparts in the Pacific around what might be possible with some of those trickier vaccines so that we can see similar levels of protection provided in the Pacific at the same time as we might be seeing that in New Zealand," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New Zealand offers assurance to Pacific on vaccines

* Australia will have enough Covid-19 vaccine to cover its population 'several times over', Scott Morrison says

* Covid-19: Vaccination of everyone in New Zealand will take 'all year', Ardern says

* Early vaccine rollout won’t help Tasman travel bubble: Ardern

* Covid-19: Medsafe grants Pfizer vaccine approval as company confirms first doses will arrive before April



Ardern said her government was also in discussions about how vaccine distribution will work in the Pacific.

In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, the need for ultra-cold freezer storage presents steep logistic challenges in the tropics.

Dan Cook/RNZ The New Zealand government has earmarked US$54 million of Official Development Assistance to support Pacific vaccine access, including purchasing, planning, and delivery.

"One of the issues that we've been having to contend with is simply, how do we overcome the distribution issues that Pfizer particularly presents.

"As you've heard (there's) specific equipment needed for transportation. Very limited timeframe they can be outside of that equipment," she said.

Meanwhile, Ardern said that New Zealand border workers would start receiving the Covid-19 vaccine next weekend.