Memorial marks Pacific nations' support during world wars says PM Jacinda Ardern

A memorial marking the contribution of Pacific nations to military conflicts has been unveiled in Wellington.

The bronze conch shell known as Te Reo Hotunui o te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa is sited at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

At Saturday’s ceremony, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the memorial recognises the close relationship between Aotearoa New Zealand and other Pacific nations.

"This memorial stands in recognition of the service and sacrifice of the Pacific peoples who supported New Zealand in the First and Second World Wars and in subsequent conflicts around the world.

"It also stands as a symbol of Aotearoa New Zealand's special bond with our Pacific neighbours."

Katie Todd/RNZ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands PM Mark Brown.

However, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown, who also attended the ceremony, raised New Zealand's poor treatment of the Pacific Islands' war effort.

He told the gathering that the contribution of the Pacific hasn't always been acknowledged.

Brown said the Cook Islands sent close to 500 men to the war, to reinforce the Māori contingents.

Ardern singled out coast-watchers who watched for enemy aircraft and ships from their Pacific homes.

THE DETAIL/RNZ The Detail looks at the struggle to rewrite NZ's war history in the Pacific to include the coastwatchers' stories and their dangerous and lonely work.

"Pacific people served under the New Zealand flag in both world wars in foreign lands many miles from home and the life they knew.

"Many also served on the home front. I especially acknowledge the Pacific island coast watchers risking themselves to protect their homes, families and the wider region."

She said the memorial is an important addition to the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.