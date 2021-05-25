Samoa election turmoil: Fiame Naomi Mata'afa says ousted PM needs to recognise role is 'by virtue of law' after he accuses Supreme Court of bias

Samoa has been in constitutional crisis and mired in controversy since its April 9 election.

Samoa’s ousted prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, accused the Supreme Court of aligning itself with the Faatuatua i le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party in an angry tirade delivered amid a political and constitutional deadlock in the island nation.

But FAST’s leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, who was sworn in as prime minister in an ad hoc ceremony on Monday, said Tuilaepa needed to recognise his position was “by virtue of the law” and that he needed to recognise the “provisions of this position”.

“I think he has lost the plot ... no one is making that up, he is showing it,” Fiame said in an interview with Stuff on Tuesday.

“The judiciary is another significant body in government. The law is established there, they interpret the law, they bring down decisions. These are one of the fundamentals of Samoa’s government that was established [at independence] ... it’s not about what his opinions are.”

Tuilaepa also claimed the Supreme Court was aligning itself with FAST because the Chief Justice was related to Fiame and to FAST’s deputy leader, La'auli Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt.

Fiame said Tuilaepa had appointed the chief justice. “So was he misguided? What is he saying, that if the Chief Justice doesn’t do what he says ... Is that what he was hoping for when he made the appointment?”

Samoa has been stuck in political deadlock since the April 9 election, when Fiame’s FAST, which was formed by a breakaway group from the HRPP, gained the upper hand over the incumbent party, which has been in power since 1982.

But the deadlock has turned into a full-blown crisis in the past few days, as the Supreme Court has ordered Parliament to open so FAST could govern, while the HRPP has refused to relinquish power.

Reflecting on Monday's events at the makeshift parliament tent, Fiame said it was a stake in the ground.

“We are holding onto that mandate,” she said. “It might be a narrow mandate but it is a mandate nonetheless, and it’s not going to be stolen from us through trickery and manipulation of government powers.”

She knew, however, that the legal fight was far from over. “We do see challenges ahead, but I feel confident we have been able to get through the last seven weeks ... this is going to be a really testing time for Samoa.”

Fiame said she had other priorities at the moment, the head of state had been “terribly compromised” but FAST hoped Monday’s events would make him consider his role and responsibilities to Samoa, she said.

At his press conference, Tuilaepa said “we can go in, take oath to do the honest thing, but we know that the Supreme Court decision was dishonest”, according to a translation by Samoan journalist Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson.

“It is very obvious that the Supreme Court is aligning itself with FAST based on their actions yesterday by walking to Parliament,” Tuilaepa said, according to a translation by Jackson.

“I am the leader of this country ... the future of Samoa is dependent on the incoming Government. This Government will seek the truth, this is an easy issue to resolve.”

He called on the FAST party to be charged, according to a translation by Jackson.

“What we see now, this is treason, what they have done is treason. Please bear with us. We are still trying. We will not back down based on questionable decisions of the Supreme Court.”

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, urged the leaders “to find solutions to the current political situation through dialogue in the best interest of the people and institutions of Samoa,” according to his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

Analysts have described the extraordinary events of the past week as unprecedented for Samoa, which has been independent and democratic for 60 years.

