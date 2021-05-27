Covid-19: Kiribati to start AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine rollout

Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Kiribati on May 25, 2021. Pictured, from left, are: MPs Koraubati Remuera and Betero Ataninora, Dr Wendy Snowden of the World Health Organisation, Health Minister Tinte Itinteang, Australian High Commissioner David Yardley, New Zealand High Commissioner Paul Wallis, MP Ioteba Redfern (in front), Waqairapoa Tikoisuva of Unicef, and MP Batoromaio Kiritian.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Kiribati has received its first 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via the global Covax facility.

Upon receiving the vaccines on Tuesday, the Kiribati health minister, Tinte Itinteang, said vaccinations would begin this week.

The rollout is to start in the densely populated South Tarawa districts of Betio and the Teinainano Urban Council, which stretches from Bairiki to Tanaea.

Itinteang said the government was aiming to fully vaccinate 12,000 people with the current doses, with more expected in a month's time.

The country has no community cases of Covid-19 but last week two cases were identified aboard a Taiwanese fishing carrier anchored in the Tarawa lagoon.

One of the people who tested positive is an i-Kiribati fisherman who was returning home after a year at sea.

The other is a foreigner whose nationality has not been confirmed.

Both men have been told to quarantine aboard the vessel for 14 days.

Earlier this week, the Kiribati Government suspended its repatriation programme to deal with the cases.

It also imposed a night-time curfew in South Tarawa and Betio.