Samoa's attorney general recalls statement critical of judiciary as 'olive branch' offered to FAST

Samoa's attorney general has recalled a scathing press release questioning the integrity of the country's judiciary.

The release demanded the judges appointed to hear an election appeal be disqualified because of, it was claimed, the judges' alleged potential conflicts of interest and potential favouritism.

"There is now substantive evidence before our office that is questioning the appearance of impartiality and integrity of the Judiciary presiding over this matter," the statement said.

The release added it is also apparent that the Faatuatua I Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) party leader is a close relative of the Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese.

But on Thursday evening, a brief statement was sent out in the Attorney-General's name, which said the release was not authorised and apologised for what it called an unfortunate situation.

PM Tuilaepa offers dialogue with FAST - but still wants new poll

Samoa's caretaker prime minister said he and his Human Rights Protection Party have held out "an olive branch" to the majority FAST Party, so the political impasse can be resolved.

On his weekly TV3 programme, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi reached out to FAST's leadership for a dialogue to resolve matters.

But it came with a caveat – if the HRPP withdraws petitions in the courts, and FAST does so too, the country can go back to the polls.

"That is what it is now, and it is not hard trying to resolve what's happening. We can easily withdraw our petitions from the court and we should go back to the polling booths," said Tuilaepa.

That is despite FAST winning the April 9 election by a single seat.

Tuilaepa added that the last resort is the court, but with the recent judgements by the judiciary they don't believe in their independence anymore.