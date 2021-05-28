Funeral at the centre of Fiji's growing Covid-19 problem with 28 more new cases recorded

Twenty-eight more Fijians have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least seven of them add to the growing number of naval officers to catch the virus.

Fijian health authorities, while releasing details of the 28 positive tests, point to a funeral gathering as the common exposure event for most of the cases.

There have been 244 new cases in this second wave of the pandemic which began mid April when a soldier breached protocol at the border and didn't report it to authorities.

According to a statement from the Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong, there have been 314 cases in total and 155 recoveries.

There remain 155 active cases in government medical and other facilities as well as in hotels and resorts on the main island Viti Levu.

Facebook/Fiji Govt Fiji's Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong says there have been 314 Covid cases in total.

One new case, a resident of Kinoya in the Nasinu township just outside the capital Suva is so far not linked to other cases, although Fong admits contact tracing staff are in the early stages of investigation.

However two new cases were at the military hospital, the George Mate Medical Centre at Queen Elizabeth Barracks near the capital.

Seven naval officers and staff are contacts of the first naval officer to test positive announced earlier in the week.

Twelve cases are from Vunivivi outside Nausori town who were found screening in connection with the navy cluster.

"Investigations have revealed that the navy, Waila, and Vunivivi clusters are connected through a common exposure event - a funeral," Fong said.

Lautoka Hospital Containment Zone

Meanwhile Fong has hinted at relaxing restrictions in the western and northern division of the country.

"We have received more detailed data regarding the effectiveness of our containment measures in the Northern and Western Divisions. We are reviewing our restrictions in the West and North and will be making more definitive announcements in the next few days," he said.

Almost all patients who had been isolated at the Lautoka Hospital the facility was locked down when a surgical patient with Covid-19 died there, were discharged today.

Two doctors and a nurse had been infected following that outbreak but Fong said remaining staff including the last two infected staff who have since recovered, would be sent home by the end of the day.

"With the recovery of these two patients there will be zero active cases in the West, and it has also been 15 days since the last case was reported from that division," Fong said.

"It is clear that the concentration of this outbreak is now in the Suva-Nausori area. Most of the new cases in recent days were discovered through contact tracing investigations for known cases, which is an indicator that our contact tracing efforts are effective."

He attributed large increases in daily case counts to large households or workplace groups, funeral gatherings and grog sessions in big groups but said increased testing capacity in Ministry of Health facilities means the government "can take proper action soon after identifying someone who may have been in close contact with an infected person".

"We urge people to keep that in mind and do what they can to help: Make sure the careFIJI app is active on your smartphone and that Bluetooth is turned on. Remember your movements and the people with whom you have come into contact. Maintain proper mask wearing when outside your home, limit social activities to within the household, and don't share bilos (kava bowls) and cigarettes. And report for screening immediately if you have any of the common Covid-19 symptoms- even very mild symptoms."

Meanwhile vaccinations continue in the central eastern division where a large part of Fiji's population reside.