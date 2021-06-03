Samoa's leaders both keen to meet following court ruling

Samoa's Prime Minister-Elect Fiame Naomi Mata’afa won the election tv host Moana Maniapoto speaks with her about the constitutional crisis Samoa is now in.

The leaders of Samoa's two main political parties have finally found something to agree on since the April 9 general elections – they will meet.

Following Wednesday's Court of Appeal decision, both the caretaker Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi and FAST Party leader Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced they plan to meet.

But it is clear their intentions are miles apart.

Speaking on TV3Samoa on Wednesday, Tuilaepa acknowledged the decision to void the appointment of a sixth woman MP meant his HRPP had 25 seats to FAST's 26.

Tipi Autagavaia/RNZ The leader of the Human Rights Protection Party, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi

Fiame told local media that with those numbers she would be looking to meet with Tuilaepa to discuss his departure from office.

“We hope to meet with Tuilaepa, the leader of the HRPP and one who has been at the helm of our government, so we can discuss a transition based on the results as they stand of 26 FAST and 25 HRPP,” she said.

Talamua Media/Supplied Fiame Naomi Mata'afa is Samao's FAST party leader.

Tuilaepa, however, said he believed his government was still the caretaker government until all election petitions and any resulting by-elections were completed.

In its decision, the court held that the determination under Article 44(1A) of the Constitution must be made on the basis of the general election results as finally determined after the results of any electoral petitions under the Electoral Act 2019 and by-elections pursuant to the terms of that act.

Tuilaepa said it was clear that Parliament could not convene until then.

“We have a chance to settle this in the traditional way,” he said.

It is not known when the meeting will take place.