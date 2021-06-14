Fiji's prime minister rules out lockdown despite record Covid-19 cases

The leader of Fiji's opposition National Federation Party says the government's strategy for Covid-19 is leading the country to disaster.

Fiji announced a record 105 Covid-19 cases Sunday night with the national tally since April now more than 1,000

But Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said a lockdown of the main island, Viti Levu, would be too drastic a measure.

He said this will lead to higher unemployment.

But NFP leader Biman Prasad, who is also a professor of economics, said the government hasn't learnt from the overseas experience with Covid-19.

"The government and the prime minister have no idea as to what is required. We are not learning from the experiences of other countries, particularly New Zealand, and also government here has failed miserably to have a comprehensive health and economic plan."

Biman Prasad said the prime minister, by repeatedly ruling out a lockdown, has painted himself into a corner because it's not known what steps the country may have to take in the future.

Prasad said Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama has got it wrong when he said a lockdown of Viti Levu would be too economically damaging, Prasad added that the opposite would happen.

He said the longer the government delays in implementing a lockdown, the greater the economic pain will be.

"Recent research by Melbourne University and the Australian National University plus others, show that the quick, hard, well planned lockdown, with the corresponding support to look after the people who would be in the lockdown, is the best way to get a better health outcome as well as a better economic outcome.