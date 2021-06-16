Covid-19: 116 new cases, one death confirmed in Fiji

Fiji's Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong has announced a spike in Covid-19 cases, with a record 116 new cases identified.

A death and a record 116 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Fiji.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night a 73-year-old patient at the country's main hospital in the capital Suva was the fifth person to die from the virus.

The staggering positive infections take the total number of active cases in isolation to 943.

The ministry said 93 of the new cases were linked to existing clusters: Caubati (7); Nasinu Police Barracks (24); Navy (3); Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) (14); Waila (3); Sakoca (5); Nawajikuma, Nawaka, Nadi (2); Tramline, Nawaka, Nadi (8); Muanikoso (1); Reservoir Rd (10); Navosai (1); Nakasi (1); Tacirua (2); Grantham Rd (2) and Vunimono (10).

Health Secretary James Fong said three other cases had been identified as primary contacts of earlier cases and the response teams were determining their cluster link.

Fong said 13 cases from the following areas were also under investigation to determine whether they had links to other cases: Mead Road (2), Nasese (1), Princess Rd (1), Vatuwaqa (1), Veisari, Lami (1), Tovata in Makoi (1), Wailoku (1), Koronivia (2), Vanuadina Village, Nausori (1), Naduru, Nausori (1), Nausori Town (1).

“Investigations are also ongoing into three more people who were swabbed at the Valelevu and Raiwaqa screening clinics near the capital Suva,” he said.

“There are now also four cases in the Korovou area in Tailevu. Early investigations have revealed that one is a driver that was recruited into the Korovou Covid-19 response team.

“The other three cases are primary contacts of this driver – a relative and other members of the response team.

“Investigations are ongoing into how these cases contracted the virus and the subdivisional medical team are working to contain this new cluster.”

Supplied The once bustling Terry Walk in Fiji's capital Suva is now deserted as people have been urged to stay home.

Fong said the patient who died had been admitted to the CWM Hospital for almost a month for a severe non-Covid related illness and tested positive for the virus 11 days ago.

“Whilst his prognosis was poor, this death has been classified as a Covid-19 death by the doctors treating him. We extend our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

“This is the third death during this current outbreak and the fifth Covid-19 death overall for Fiji.”

