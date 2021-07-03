Fiji Covid-19: Two more deaths, 386 new cases

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Fiji has recorded two more deaths and 386 positive cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am today.

According to the Health Ministry, five of the new cases are contacts of those in isolation at quarantine facilities in Nadi.

The rest of the cases are from the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

Health Secretary James Fong said a 66-year-old woman from Valelevu was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the emergency department of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

He said she had died at home or on the way to the hospital.

"Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell at home for a few days. She was not vaccinated."

Dr Fong said the second death was reported yesterday as being under investigation to determine if the cause of death was covid-related.

"A 24-year-old woman from Wainibokasi admitted at the CWM Hospital for treatment of a serious non-covid related medical condition and later tested positive to the virus in hospital.

"After an investigation, her doctors have determined that her death was caused by Covid-19 and not the prior medical condition. She was not vaccinated."

Dr Fong said the death of another person who tested positive for Covid-19 is also currently under investigation to determine if the coronavirus was the cause of death.

Govt strategy under fire

Meanwhile, the government has been criticised for allowing many businesses to stay open despite the country's Covid-19 outbreak.

The government continues to opt not to enforce a national lockdown.

Instead it's urging people to get vaccinated, while sending many infected people home to isolate.

Sashi Kiran of the Foundation for Rural Enterprises & Development (FRIEND), whose charity is feeding families who have lost their livelihoods, said the government strategy is adding to crowds of people.

She said the government is taking a 'business as usual' approach.

"In Suva, where (case) numbers are skyrocketing, they are pushing for opening of retail businesses and gyms and things.

"It's unbelievable as if the government simply doesn't see they're living in another world and they don't see that the numbers are growing and the people are suffering.

Yesterday, the country announced 404 new infections, along with five deaths.

Kiran said the government must change its strategy.

"It's like the Ministry of Health talking about how bad the situation is, and the rest of the government is simply silent and going on as if there's nothing wrong.

"We need to pause. We need [to] have our leaders start speaking to the nation on how do they plan to get us out of this situation."

Kiran said it feels like government is aiming for herd immunity by letting everyone get sick.

Fiji now has 4496 Covid-positive people in isolation and 27 deaths, with 25 from this latest outbreak that started in April.

