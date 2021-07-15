Covid-19: Fiji reports 1220 new cases of virus in 24 hours

St John New Zealand is gifting four emergency vehicles, PPE, defibrillators and warm clothing to help the people of Fiji as they grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fiji has recorded more than 1000 cases of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period.

The country has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant since April, however the situation has become increasingly dire over the last week.

For the day ending 8am on Thursday, the country saw 1220 people test positive for Covid-19, the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement.

Red Cross Fiji has reported 1220 positive cases of Covid-19 and five deaths in the last 24-hour period ending at 8am on Thursday.

There are now a total of 11,033 active cases, with a seven-day average of 746 new cases daily.

Case numbers have increased so much that heath officials are running out of isolation spaces and have asked Fijians to self-isolate in their own homes.

The health authority also reported the deaths of five people from Covid-19 between July 10 and July 13.

The deaths include three women and a man in their 60s, and a woman aged 78.

There have now been 74 deaths linked to Covid-19 in Fiji.

Eight more deaths are currently under investigation.

“Sadly, people with severe Covid-19 are still dying at home or they are coming to a medical facility in the late stages of severe illness,” the statement read.

“Severe Covid-19 is a medical emergency, and a delay in receiving appropriate medical treatment reduces your chance of recovering from the disease.”

A total of 211,823 Covid-19 tests have been processed since the outbreak started in April.

As of Wednesday, 377,090 adults had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with just 73,127 having been fully vaccinated.

The country has a population of more than 900,000.

Auckland-based GP Dr Api Talemaitoga previously told Stuff he was particularly concerned about the spread of misinformation about the virus and the vaccine on Fiji’s social media.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Api Talemaitoga said infections will spread to the outer islands if Fijians continue to break Covid restrictions.

“The messages spreading on social media, that the virus is made up, the vaccine is something else – it’s just ... the enemy is the virus and the vaccine is the layer of protection they need,” he said.

“People are just not taking public health advice seriously, and it’s really disappointing.

“There is no cut-through, a lot are heeding advice, but there are still a lot that don’t want to follow or understand what that means.”

Last week, St John Fiji called upon its Kiwi counterpart for help.

As a result, St John New Zealand is gifting four emergency vehicles, PPE, defibrillators and warm clothing, to be sent to Fiji by the end of this week.