Fiji govt under increasing pressure to lock down country as Covid-19 spreads

The Fijian government's handling of the pandemic is coming under fire again amid calls for a lockdown following the largest rise in cases since the outbreak began.

In the past 24 hours, Fiji recorded 1220 new cases of Covid-19 ending Thursday morning.

The leader of the Fiji National Federation Party, Biman Prasad.

It was the largest number of cases in a single day since the latest outbreak began in April.

There were another five deaths, which health authorities said occurred in the past four days.

This followed Thursday's announcement of 10 additional deaths over the past week.

Deputy leader of the opposition in Fiji and NFP president Biman Prasad said it was a tragedy and there was an urgent need to change strategy.

“It's a complete failure of leadership that we are seeing at the moment. The mood here is quite sombre, quite anxious. The people are fearful that there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said.

“People are calling for a lockdown. People are calling for a change in the strategy to control this spread of the virus.”

He said at least 60 per cent of the country had received their first vaccine.

The most recent deaths included four people in their 60s and a 78-year-old – none of them vaccinated.

There are now 11,033 active cases in Fiji, which has recorded nearly 14,000 cases in the recent outbreak.

Vaccine sceptic bailed

A Fijian church minister who labelled the Covid-19 vaccine as “evil and against biblical principles” has been bailed by a Suva magistrate.

The 48-year-old pastor was charged with six counts of malicious acts contrary to the Public Order Act.

Tuiloma Tawaivuna of the Eleventh Hour Ministry Church in Lautoka appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili.

He was accused of creating public anxiety by posting anti-vaccination comments on social media between February 10 and June 18 this year.

Tawaivuna was ordered by the magistrate to deactivate his personal Facebook account and the Eleventh Hour Ministry account until the end of court proceedings.

He was bailed for US$338 and the matter was adjourned to August 27.