Covid-19: Tonga to go into lockdown till Sunday after first coronavirus case

Tonga is going into lockdown from midnight on Monday until Sunday after the country recorded its first Covid-19 case two days ago.

The positive person was one of 215 people who arrived in Tonga on a repatriation flight from Christchurch on Wednesday.

Close to 300 people are in now managed isolation in Tonga.

The positive case arrived in Nuku'alofa on a repatriation flight from Christchurch and while he is asymptomatic, he is being cared for alone in a special quarantine facility in Mu'a.

Tonga's Ministry of Health chief executive Dr Siale Akau'ola said the remaining 214 passengers were in MIQ at the Tanoa Hotel while about 80 frontline workers who met the flight are also in MIQ at the Kupesi Hotel.

