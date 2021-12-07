NZ police officers report calm in Solomon Islands amid fears of renewed violence

Kiwi police officers and soldiers are heading to the Solomon Islands after unrest in the capital, Honiara.

The New Zealand police contingent deployed to the Solomon Islands has begun patrols and is reporting calm on the ground in the capital, Honiara.

A group of 11 officers arrived on Saturday afternoon and are now out and about in the community after all returning negative Covid-19 tests.

Their deployment alongside Defence Force personnel comes after the embattled government of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare requested assistance from New Zealand.

The New Zealand police officers and soldiers arrived several days after personnel from Australia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, and after the unrest receded following days of violence, protests and looting in Honiara.

READ MORE:

* Solomon Islands parliament debating motion of no confidence against PM

* More New Zealand personnel arrive to help defuse tensions in Solomon Islands

* Solomon Islands unrest: Defence Force, police to deploy for weeks-long mission



The protesters, mainly people from the most populous island of Malaita, demanded Sogavare’s resignation.

The prime minister has been widely criticised by political leaders on Malaita for a decision two years ago to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, favouring mainland China.

Piringi Charley/AP This photo shows the aftermath of a looted street in Honiara's Chinatown, Solomon Islands.

AP reported the unrest began from a peaceful protest driven by economic issues, the country’s increasing links to mainland China and internal regional rivalries.

There were fears of renewed violence in Honiara this week as parliament debated a motion of no confidence in Sogavare. That motion was defeated on Monday evening, New Zealand time, Radio New Zealand reported.

Opposition leader Matthew Wale, who tabled the motion, accused Sogavare of corruption and treating the Malaitan people with contempt.

Speaking on Monday from Wellington, Inspector Dave Rose, the manager of police’s overseas assistance programmes, said the team was finding the situation calm in the capital as businesses and the port reopened.

“The situation over there is calm, so it’s given them the opportunity to become familiar with the layout of Honiara.”

They initially isolated but after all returning negative Covid tests following their arrival, they were beginning to undertake community patrols, he said.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

The officers, led by Inspector Mike Cook and drawn from around the country, did not carry or have access to firearms but had pepper spray, body armour and handcuffs, Rose said.

Police/Stuff Inspector Dave Rose farewells the team heading to the Solomon Islands on Saturday.

“[It’s] what you would normally see with a frontline police officer in New Zealand.”

They were trained in riot control, but their main role was engaging with the community and supporting the Royal Solomon Islands police force, who would be the primary responders in the case of more unrest, Rose said.

“Certainly they have that skill set, our staff have training in public order policing but the prominent role for them is in that advisory and support.

“The primary response is by the Royal Solomon Islands police force.”

While military and police assistance was requested by the central government in Honiara, on the island of Guadalcanal, the international personnel were not welcomed by all.

ABC reported Malaitan Premier Daniel Suidani accused the Australian government of "holding up a corrupt leadership" by sending advisors to help the Solomon Islands police during the protests.

Prime Minister Sogavare fired back, telling ABC Suidani was asking his government to be at the “mercy of criminals and hooligans”.

Stuff has sought comment from Sogavare and Suidani.

Rose said his team had been welcomed.

“New Zealand as a country and our people are well-regarded by the Solomon Islanders and NZ police enjoys a great reputation with the people of Honiara.

“So we’ve certainly been welcomed, and our team are happy to be there.”