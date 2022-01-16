Tonga tsunami: Families fear for loved ones who fled waves from volcanic eruption

There were serious concerns for residents of Tonga on Saturday night after tsunami waves hit the island nation in the wake of a volcanic eruption. As sunlight gave way to dark, Tongans were fleeing for higher ground and relatives in New Zealand were desperately trying to reach loved ones. Torika Tokalau, Skara Bohny, Hannah Martin, and Stephanie Ockhuysen report.

Lavinia Taumoepeau-Latu was on the phone with her husband Evona Latu when the phone went dead.

"The area he was at, I would imagine, was just the dark clouds and stones,” the former Ministry of Internal Affairs staffer, now based in the United States, said on Saturday night.

Lavinia Taumoepeau-Latu/Stuff Evona Latu and Lavinia Taumoepeau-Latu. Lavinia, based in the United States, was on the phone with Evona in Tonga until he lost signal.

Taumoepeau-Latu was one of many trying to reach loved ones in Tonga after tsunami waves swamped the island nation early Saturday evening, following a volcanic eruption. Official communications were scant and attempts to reach people on the island were thwarted by poor telecommunications.

Waves struck about 6pm on Saturday, New Zealand time, and followed several eruptions of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai, located about 30 kilometres south-east of Fonuafo'ou island, the last before the waves hit detected at 5.30 pm.

Eruptions had been noted in the preceding day and earlier in December, but the final eruption – which sent ash, steam and gas 20km into the air and was captured in shocking satellite imagery – could be felt as far afield as Fiji, where residents there reported shaking and booming.

Japan Meteorology/AP A weather satellite captured this image of the eruption that caused the tsunami.

Taumoepeau-Latu was speaking to Evona as the skies went dark – and he reported it was raining small stones. He told her there were people trying to evacuate to higher ground, but as there was only one main road from the town, messages on the radio were telling people from central and eastern areas to stay put to allow others to evacuate. Footage from social media showed people fleeing in the dark.

There were other grim reports: A person who asked to remain anonymous said the New Zealand High Commission complex was "filled with people, and they're running out of food to feed them". They said [the areas of] "Sopu, Popua, Fangaloto, Patangata are underwater at last light" and it was "scary dark everywhere".

"One boy who just arrived soaking wet said he ran out of his friends’ home not knowing what happened to his family,” the witness said. “He's not sure if they made it out of their home as they don't have a car to leave in.”

Supplied The eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai covered a huge area in ash and smoke, and caused tsunami waves to hit Tonga.

Panic and heroism as tsunami hit

Mere Taufa was inside her home at Nuku’alofa with her family, getting ready for dinner, when they heard and felt the eruption.

"It was massive, the ground shook, our house was shaking. It came in waves, my younger brother thought bombs were exploding nearby," Taufa said.

"My first instinct was to take cover under the table, I grabbed my little sister, and screamed at my parents and others in the house to do the same."

The next thing they knew water had filled their home: "We just knew straight away it was a tsunami.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii, US, confirmed her fears late on Saturday night.

She saw the walls of one of her neighbours’ home collapse as the tsunami waves crashed into homes.

"You could just hear screams everywhere, people screaming for safety, for everyone to get to higher grounds."

There were also tales of heroism. Tevita Sailosi carried his elderly grandmother to the roof of their Nuku’alofa home as water swarmed their home. He said he knew a volcano had erupted – he heard it.

"We're still in shock to be honest. First we heard the explosion, and then water was in our house," Sailosi said.

Supplied Waves struck the Pacific Island kingdom after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted.

His family was safe, but he was worried about what the night would bring.

"Hopefully we're out of this now, and there aren't any more waves. Right now we're just staying put, we've got our phones and radio on, for any updates. We've heard screaming, people have helped where they could,” he said.

“We've also heard some singing too, so that's lifted our spirits a bit. We just hope everyone else is safe out there,” Sailosi said, before his phone cut out.

Into the night, relatives in New Zealand, desperate for information, were trying to reach loved ones.

Supplied Aminiasi Manu, based in Pakuranga, was worried about his 89-year-old mother in Tonga, who evacuated her home to go to higher ground.

Aminiasi Manu, based in Pakuranga, Auckland, had been trying to contact his 89-year-old mother and his sister in Tonga for hours before finally getting word they were making their way to higher ground.

Their village on the east coast of Tonga is 10 minutes’ walk from the beach.

Manu was worried.

"One part of me is amazed at what is happening and the other part is scared... They have to get to higher ground, but there isn't much high ground in Tonga, there are no mountains."

1 NEWS Nukuʻalofa-based Mary Fonua said the volcano eruption was “frightening”.

New Zealand responds to disaster

Late on Saturday night a spokesperson for the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said it had no information to suggest Kiwis had been affected “at this stage”.

“The New Zealand High Commission in Nuku ‘alofa is monitoring the situation closely and is in contact with local authorities.”

MFAT said all New Zealanders in Tonga are advised to register their details on safetravel.govt.nz. A spokesperson on Saturday night said 18 New Zealanders were registered as being in Tonga with Safe Travel.

“If you are in the affected area or areas potentially affected by a tsunami you should follow the advice of the local authorities, including any tsunami evacuation orders. Please also keep your family back in New Zealand informed of your wellbeing.

“We also recommend that you stay informed of developments by monitoring local media. If you require consular assistance please contact the New Zealand High Commission in Nuku’alofa on +676 23122 or for consular emergencies +64 99 20 20 20.”

The NZDF said it was monitoring the situation on Saturday night, and was ready to assist if the Tongan Government requested help.

NZ coast could experience ‘unpredictable’ currents

While a tsunami warning remained in place for all of Tonga on Saturday night, there was no such warning in New Zealand.

Civil Defence said coastal areas could experience "strong and unpredictable" currents, however. People in or near the sea should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, rivers and estuaries until at least 4amon Sunday, and people were warned not to go to the coast to watch “unusual” wave activity.

The United States issued a tsunami advisory for American Samoa following the eruption, but cancelled it later on Saturday night.

Evacuations took place on Savai’i, Samoa on Saturday night, according to local media reports.

Screengrab/Twitter Waves crash into homes after the eruption.

The Fijian Government also advised those living in low-lying coastal areas to move to higher ground in anticipation of strong currents and dangerous waves. Fiji opened evacuation centres on Saturday night due to the “unusual tidal waves”.

Dr Frank Ross, who lives in Suva, said there had been "constant, on-and-off booms" for over half an hour, that were still ongoing at 7pm on Saturday, NZ time. The booms could also be heard in Northland, New Zealand.

After people around the country took to twitter to report hearing the booms, the MetService responded that they were caused by a pressure surge from the volcano in Tonga. It said the soundwaves might have been heard a little later in some parts of the country and that some people had also heard a rumble, probably associated with the eruption.