Volcanic eruption near Tonga felt like 'bombs were exploding', panic on the ground as tsunami waves hit

A volcanic eruption near Tonga felt like “bombs were exploding nearby”, a local on the ground says, with the tsunami waves that followed prompting “screams everywhere”.

The underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted on Saturday. A tsunami warning was issued after the eruption, before waves crashed into the island nation.

Mere Taufa said she was inside her house with her family, getting ready for dinner when they heard and felt the eruption shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

"It was massive, the ground shook, our house was shaking. It came in waves, my younger brother thought bombs were exploding nearby," Taufa said.

Screengrab/@sakakimoana/Twitter Tsunami waves that followed the eruption sparked “screams everywhere”, one local says.

"My first instinct was to take cover under the table, I grabbed my little sister, and screamed at my parents and others in the house to do the same."

The next thing they knew, water had filled their home.

"We just knew straight away it was a tsunami. Just water gushing into our home."

She saw the walls of one of her neighbour’s homes collapse, from her own window.

"You could just hear screams everywhere, people screaming for safety, for everyone to get to higher grounds."

Iliesa Tora, a former Fijian journalist living in Tonga said they were evacuating to higher grounds, and asked for prayers.

Tora went live on his Facebook page, speaking in the Fijian language, to describe the events on Saturday.

He said a lot of people were moving to safety, and traffic was building up as many tried to get to higher grounds, to an area called Pili.

He said volcanic ash was everywhere, and they had heard about 10 explosions, one after the other, and there was big black smoke in the sky.

Supplied Waves struck the Pacific Island kingdom after the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai erupted.

Tora said he was trying to get to safety with his wife and children. He said they were following instructions from the government to get to safety, but traffic was building up very quickly.

He said seven years ago, there was a similar event but not as scary as this one as people had heard the volcano eruptions.

Former Safety and Protection Cluster Co-ordinator for the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lavinia Taumoepeau-Latu said she was on the phone with her husband at the time, but lost the connection.

While they were speaking, it went dark and began raining small stones in Tonga.

Her husband told her there were people trying to evacuate to higher ground, but as there was only one main road from the town messages on the radio were telling people from central and eastern areas to stay put to allow others to evacuate.

“The area he was at I would imagine was just the dark clouds and stones.

“The town area and coastal area would have been the focus for tsunami,” she told Stuff.

Mary Fonua, a journalist based in Tonga's capital Nukuʻalofa, told 1News on Saturday evening that the situation was “precarious”.

“You’ll forgive the wobble in my voice because we’ve had a very frightening hour,” she told 1News.

Fonua said there were a series of "huge explosions" as the volcano, 65km away, erupted and was followed by waves about 15 minutes later, and said "huge, rolling" waves were heading to a nearby, low-lying settlement.