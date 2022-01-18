Tongan RSE workers' repatriation flights cancelled by volcanic ash cloud

Saturday’s volcanic eruption in Tonga spewed a giant ash cloud into the atmosphere causing chaos on the ground and restricting air travel to the islands.

Some of Marlborough’s Tongan vineyard workers have been left in limbo after their long-awaited repatriation flights were cancelled due to a huge ash cloud affecting air traffic in the wake of Saturday’s devastating volcanic eruption.

A group of Tongans living and working in Blenheim were due to fly home this week after earlier attempts were halted due to the pandemic, but were told they will have to remain where they are until the situation in Tonga improves.

Semisi Fifita said his main worry was for his family and friends back home and that he had no idea when he would be able to rejoin them.

“We’re just waiting for the office to call and tell us when we can go. Hopefully, the Tongan Government will get involved, so we can get home quickly,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Tongan Olympic team members 'in good spirits' despite being stranded in NZ for weeks

* Pacific groups gather in prayer with Tongan 'brothers' grieving Hiko Lynch

* Auckland's Tongan communities rally together in wake of Cyclone Gita



Fifita said that it was a relief that he could continue working while awaiting his flight, but not hearing from loved ones was making things difficult.

“It’s good to stay in a way as it gives me a chance to earn money, but it’s really hard not communicating with my family,” Fifita said.

123rf/Stuff There are about 500 Tongan families living in Marlborough, many of whom work in the region’s vineyards.

Many more Tongan RSE workers were struggling to come to terms with the tragic events back home, said Tongan community stalwart Sione Moli.

Moli said many of the region’s workers had been away from home for a number of years, stuck in New Zealand and unable to return home due to Covid-19.

Saturday’s natural disaster and the ensuing lack of contact with family was only compounding their acute homesickness.

“The RSE workers are badly affected. Many have been here for more than five years, they miss home, and it’s hard for them. They’re working here to support their families back home. It doesn’t put them in a comfortable position at all,” Moli said.

Moli said there were about 500 Pasifika families living in the district and that everyone was coming together to support their Tongan colleagues.

NZDF/Supplied A Royal New Zealand Air Force flight bound for Tonga left Auckland on Monday to help assess damage following the huge Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption and tsunami on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the horticulture and wine grape industries in New Zealand were collecting donations to help with the recovery in Tonga, through the Growers Relief Fund.

Moli said Pacific people were attuned to dealing with natural disasters, citing the many tropical cyclones that had hit the islands over the years and that community spirit and the love for their homelands would get them through these trying times.

“We’ve got the experience of pulling together and sending our love and support to Tonga. We will help anywhere and anyway we can. We are trying our best with our support services, and we are here to help as many people as we can,” Moli said.

Marlborough Pacific Trust Tongan navigator Linda Kula echoed Moli’s sentiments that the community was pulling together, but said the lack of contact with loved ones back home in Tonga made it difficult to assess what help they needed.

Making contact with family members was the number one priority, she said.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and a lot of worry about family back home. People are looking at the situation and don’t know what to do,” Kula said.

“Initially, people just want to make contact with family to make sure they are safe and to work out what help they need, but we don’t know a lot at this stage,” Kula said.

The region’s churches were also rallying together, with Catholic Church, Star of the Sea Marlborough set to hold a special service for the Tongan community on Friday, January 21.

Supplied Damage in Ha'apai after a volcano triggered a tsunami in Tonga.

Father Jacob, St Mary’s parish priest, said it was important for communities to come together to support others in their time of need.

“It is very, very tough for the Tongan community at the moment. I have told them that we will support them as much as we can,” Jacob said.

When asked how the wider Marlborough community could help the Tongan community here, Kula said people’s thoughts and prayers would be greatly appreciated.

“All we ask is that everybody remembers Tonga in their prayers and join us in worship at the service at Star of the Sea on Friday.”