Tonga: Missing British woman’s family ‘devastated’ after body found

Clouds of steam rise from Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai as heat vaporises a small crater lake on January 7.

The brother of a British woman who went missing after a tsunami triggered by a volcano eruption swept Tonga says her body has been found.

Angela Glover, 50, the founder of an animal rescue shelter, was washed away by a wave during an attempt to save her dogs.

Her husband, James, managed to cling on to a tree near their coastal home in Nuku’alofa, the Tongan capital.

Glover’s brother Nick Eleni told Sky News she had a “deep love of dogs” and loved living in Tonga.

Glover and her husband had moved to the South Pacific nation after they married in 2015. James owned a tattoo shop called the Happy Sailor Tattoo Parlour.

Eleini said he and his mother had last seen Glover before the pandemic when they visited Britain.

“This is just a terrible shock that's happened to us,” he said. “As you can imagine, her family is devastated. And we respectfully request that we are given privacy to grieve.”

Eleini had earlier told The Guardian: “I don’t think this is going to have a happy ending.”

Hawaiki Cable A cable laying and repair ship, similar to SubCom's ship Responder (above) is expected to depart for Tonga in three or four days.

Communications with Tonga on Monday night remained extremely limited.

The company that owns the single underwater fibre-optic cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world said it likely was severed in the eruption and repairs could take weeks.

The loss of the cable leaves most Tongans unable to use the internet or make phone calls abroad. Those that have managed to get messages out described their country as looking like a moonscape as they began cleaning up from the tsunami waves and volcanic ash fall.

- With AP