Tonga eruption: New images show glimpse of damaged, ash-covered structures

Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

Satellite images showing some of the impact of the tsunami in Tonga have been released by the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).

The images show damage to the tiny Tongan island of Nomuka.

UNOSAT said it had analysed 104 structures in an area without cloud, and 41 structures were identified as damaged.

Almost all of the structures were covered in ash.

The tsunami hit Tonga following the eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai on Saturday, about 5.30pm NZ time.

SUPPLIED/NZDF Ashfall has coated Nomuka, Tonga, a small island northeast of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.

The volcano, located about 30 kilometres from the Tongan island of Fonuafo'ou, sent plumes of ash and rock to neighbouring islands and triggered a tsunami that flooded coastal neighbourhoods in Tonga.

Locals described feeling the ground shaking, waves crashing into their homes and having to escape to their roofs for refuge.

One local said the volcanic eruption felt like “bombs were exploding nearby”.

Supplied Damage in Ha'apai after a volcano triggered a tsunami in Tonga.

The disaster has ruptured a 827km-deep sea cable between Tonga and Fiji, disrupting phone and internet connections to and from Tonga.

Meanwhile concerns are growing for about 8000 residents living in on Ha’apai – a cluster of islands closest to the volcano – as the communication lines may take weeks to restore.

UNOSAT/Supplied Fafaa Village in Tonga was showing evidence of water invasion and structure damage.

UNOSAT/Supplied Kolomotu’a Village showed water invasion and potential structure damage on the shoreline.

UNOSAT/Supplied Fefe Ho Loto Golden Sands had its shoreline damaged.

UNOSAT/Supplied The runway at Fua’amotu Airport has been affected.

UNOSAT/Supplied Pangai Town had affected structures, shoreline and water invasion.

UNOSAT/Supplied Lifuka Village in the Pangai district had roads and structures affected, along with water invasion.

UNOSAT/Supplied A wallgate and structures were damaged in ‘Uiha Village.