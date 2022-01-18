Tonga tsunami: Two deaths confirmed, MFAT says

Kilifi Havea, who lives in Christchurch describes how his relatives have struggled to get clean drinking water since Saturday's volcanic eruption in Tonga.

There are two confirmed deaths in Tonga following Saturday’s tsunami, a spokeswoman from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says.

The ministry gave the update to Stuff on Tuesday afternoon.

British woman Angela Glover died after she was swept out to sea while trying to save her dogs.

Damage in Ha'apai after a volcano triggered a tsunami in Tonga.

Her brother has told local media that authorities have recovered her body, but it is not known if her death is being counted as one of the two confirmed.

Earlier on Tuesday, New Zealand’s acting High Commissioner to the Kingdom, Peter Lund, gave an update in an interview with Tagata Pasifika, and said there was a lot of damage to Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa.

Lund told Tagata Pasifika on Tuesday: “I understand from talking to our police advisors this morning, unconfirmed reports of up to three fatalities, but that is unconfirmed.”

NIWA Niwa's climate stations recorded a brief spike in air pressure as the atmospheric shock wave from Tonga's volcanic eruption pulsed across New Zealand.

“There’s a huge cleanup operation underway, the town has been blanketed in the thick film of volcanic dust,” he said.

Lund said there was serious damage on the west coast of the main island, Tongatapu, where some resorts are situated.

He said there was a need for water testing equipment and diesel generators, but Tonga hasn’t officially asked for New Zealand’s assistance yet.

“We are hoping there will be the first emergency supply flight very shortly,” he said.

Rosa Woods/Stuff New Zealand MP Jenny Salesa said the biggest worry was the low-lying outer islands where no communication had yet been made.

Panmure-Ōtāhuhu Labour MP Jenny Salesa, who has family members in Tonga, told Stuff the main concern was an island called Atata.

“The worry is these low-lying outer islands,” she said.

Salesa said no communication had been made with those there yet and the waves would have likely washed over them.

She also spoke to a church minister on Ha’apai via satellite phone who said there was ash everywhere.

Stuff A screenshot from a video show a tsunami wave hitting Tonga.

“There’s a lot of damage to roads, some to buildings,” Salesa said the minister told her.

There were no lives lost on Ha’apai, he had said.

Salesa is also part of a church group organising a shipping container to go to Tonga, full of donations and resources for families.

With phone lines and internet access likely to be out of service for a number of weeks, it was difficult to know exactly what to send. But Salesa said New Zealand’s Tongan community of 70,000 were experienced in assisting families hit by earlier tropical cyclones.

“It is a worry not being able to connect,” she said.

The company that owns the single underwater fibre-optic cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world said it likely was severed in the eruption and repairs could take weeks.

Tongan Deputy Prime Minister Poasi Tei has declared a state of emergency, according to Lund.