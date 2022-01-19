Ika Fa'aoa heard volcanic eruptions in Tonga while on phone to son

A Tongan community leader in Marlborough has spoken of his anguish after hearing massive volcanic eruptions while speaking on the phone to his son back home.

Ika Fa’aoa was working on a stall in Nelson when he said he received a call from his son back in Tonga.

“The last call I had with him was on Saturday at exactly the same time as [one of] the eruptions, all I could hear was the banging and explosions and my son was panicking and asking me what he should do,” Fa’aoa said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Marlborough Tongan Community chairman Ika Fa’aoa hasn’t spoken to his son since Saturday, when he could hardly hear him on the phone because of loud bangs in the background.

“But, I didn’t know what was going on, and I was working, so I had to end the call and told him I would call him back when I finished work. But I didn’t know it would be the last time we spoke.”

Like thousands of other Tongans in New Zealand and around the world, Fa’aoa had still not been able to make contact with friends and family after the violent underwater eruption damaged the communication cable that connects the islands to the rest of the world.

In the absence of direct contact with loved ones, Fa’aoa said the whole New Zealand Tongan community were coming together through prayer.

“It’s all we can do [pray] for them.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Community stalwarts Ika Fa’aoa, front, and Marlborough Pacific Trust Tongan navigator Linda Kula are doing all they can to support the community as they await news of their own families back home.

Fa’aoa said that while the lack of contact was frustrating he had faith in God and the Tongan people to get through this time of anguish.

“We are resilient people. We always have hope, we always have hope in the face of God. But, we’ve never had a disaster like this,” he said.

“How do you deal with something that you’ve never experienced before?”

Fa’aoa also spoke of the support being offered to RSE workers from their employers as many try to juggle with emotions running high, the despair at not being able to contact family, all while try to do the best job they can in the region’s vineyards.

“The RSE boys are struggling. We are all worried and thinking of Tonga. But, we are very strong in our belief in God and God will give us peace of mind.”

Fa’aoa said that many workers were organising prayer groups after work with active support from employers.

“The employers are being very supportive. Sometimes employers will join the groups in prayer and take photos we post online. They feel very warm and humbled by this.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Father Jacob Kuman will hold a special service of prayers for Marlborough’s Tongan community at the Star of the Sea Catholic Parish on Friday evening. Father Kuman says everyone is welcome.

Fa’aoa said that he and the Tongan Community Committee were in the process of developing plans to get aid shipments with essentials such as food, clean water, medicine and blankets out to affected areas as soon as possible, but the lack of communication made it hard to know exactly what was needed.

“We hope to maybe put a container together, but until we know what the situation is, we just don’t know. Many people in the community have offered us support. We feel so privileged and humbled by the people offering help, but we just ask them to be patient until we work things out,” he said.

In the meantime, Fa’aoa has sent out an open invitation for everyone to join him in a special church service for the Tongan community that will be held at the Star of the Sea Marlborough Parish on Friday evening, January 21 at 7.30pm.