NZDF surveillance photos assess scale of damage from Tonga eruption and tsunami
Annotated surveillance photos taken by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) show the extensive damage caused by the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, on January 15.
The images, taken on January 16 show extensive damage to villages – with buildings missing, and ash covering airport runways and house roofs.
Atata Island was hit heavily by the tsunami, with large numbers of buildings having disappeared and remaining structures likely being damaged by the flood-waters. Debris could be spotted throughout the island, multiple trees could be seen uprooted.
A general intelligence assessment (GIA) said Mango island had experienced “catastrophic” damage.
The entire village is said to have been destroyed, with temporary tarpaulin shelters being erected throughout the island’s higher areas.
Fonoifua and Nomuka Island both experienced extensive damage, Nomuka saw most coastal buildings destroyed by the floods, with severe structure damage to the buildings still standing. The large island pond on Nomuka is filled with debris, according to NZDF.
Ash could also be seen covering the runways and tarmac at both Lifuka Island and Fua’amotu International Airport. The airport building at Fua’amotu was also covered in ash.
Not all damage seen had been caused by the eruption and tsunami. Ha’afeva Island Wharf had been damaged, but this was assessed to have happened already.
An image of the Niutoua Village wind farm shows two wind turbines on the ground. However, these had been intentionally dismantled several months earlier. A layer of ash covers service roads.
Meanwhile, the bridge between Koulo and Fangale’ounga was serviceable, showing only limited damage.
New Zealand has sent defence ships to Tonga to support the island nation in the recovery.
HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa have left for Tonga, and a C-130 Hercules aircraft is on standby when the runway is cleared of ash, which is currently obscuring runway markings.
The Government has also allocated $1 million to a humanitarian assistance fund for Tonga.
So far, it has been reported that three people at least have died as a result of the tsunami. One was British national Angela Glover, who was attempting to save her dogs when she was swept out to sea.
Others are yet to be identified.
The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which could be heard all over the world, is understood to have been the most explosive eruption in 30 years.