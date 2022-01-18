NZDF surveillance photos assess scale of damage from Tonga eruption and tsunami

The eruption at Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai covered a huge area in ash and smoke, and caused tsunami waves to hit Tonga.

Annotated surveillance photos taken by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) show the extensive damage caused by the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai, on January 15.

The images, taken on January 16 show extensive damage to villages – with buildings missing, and ash covering airport runways and house roofs.

NZDF/Supplied Atata Island: Catastrophic damage. Collateral imagery indicates a large number of buildings missing. Remaining structures had probable flood damage. Multiple trees were uprooted with debris throughout.

Atata Island was hit heavily by the tsunami, with large numbers of buildings having disappeared and remaining structures likely being damaged by the flood-waters. Debris could be spotted throughout the island, multiple trees could be seen uprooted.

A general intelligence assessment (GIA) said Mango island had experienced “catastrophic” damage.

The entire village is said to have been destroyed, with temporary tarpaulin shelters being erected throughout the island’s higher areas.

NZDF/Supplied Mango Island: Catastrophic damage was observed with the entire village destroyed. Temporary tarpaulin shelters had been erected on the island's higher areas. Debris was observed throughout the village.

Fonoifua and Nomuka Island both experienced extensive damage, Nomuka saw most coastal buildings destroyed by the floods, with severe structure damage to the buildings still standing. The large island pond on Nomuka is filled with debris, according to NZDF.

NZDF/Supplied Supplied imagery attributed to the New Zealand Defence Force, showing the surveyed damage caused by the Tongan volcano eruption on January 15.

Ash could also be seen covering the runways and tarmac at both Lifuka Island and Fua’amotu International Airport. The airport building at Fua’amotu was also covered in ash.

NZDF/Supplied Fua'amotu International Airport was assessed to have limited damage but unserviceable due to a layer of ash that covered the runway, taxiways, and aprons. Ash was thickest on the NW end of the runway. Clearance operations by shovel and wheelbarrow were under way on the SE end of the runway. No heavy excavation machinery was observed. The airport buildings had a layer of ash on the surfaces. The walls and roofs appeared intact.

NZDF/Supplied Ha'apai Airport was assessed as probably unserviceable due to ash on the runway obscuring all runway markings. The terminal did not have any observable damage. Cones were located at the road crossing at the western end of the runway.

Not all damage seen had been caused by the eruption and tsunami. Ha’afeva Island Wharf had been damaged, but this was assessed to have happened already.

NZDF/Supplied Ha'afeva Island Wharf: The jetty on the eastern side of the island had suffered extensive damage and was unserviceable. It is assessed that at least some of the damage had occurred prior to the eruption.

An image of the Niutoua Village wind farm shows two wind turbines on the ground. However, these had been intentionally dismantled several months earlier. A layer of ash covers service roads.

NZDF/Supplied The Niutoua Village wind farm was assessed to have limited damage. Two of the wind turbines were dismantled on the ground. Collateral imagery showed these had been intentionally dismantled since at least May 2021. A layer of ash covered the service roads.

Meanwhile, the bridge between Koulo and Fangale’ounga was serviceable, showing only limited damage.

NZDF/Supplied The bridge between Koulo and Fangale'ounga was serviceable. Washout damage was observed at the northern end, however was assessed to have minimal impact on serviceability.

New Zealand has sent defence ships to Tonga to support the island nation in the recovery.

HMNZS Wellington and HMNZS Aotearoa have left for Tonga, and a C-130 Hercules aircraft is on standby when the runway is cleared of ash, which is currently obscuring runway markings.

The Government has also allocated $1 million to a humanitarian assistance fund for Tonga.

James Halpin/Stuff HMNZS Aotearoa leaving Devonport for Tonga stocked with emergency supplies and resources in the wake of a once in a 1000 year catastrophe.

So far, it has been reported that three people at least have died as a result of the tsunami. One was British national Angela Glover, who was attempting to save her dogs when she was swept out to sea.

Others are yet to be identified.

The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano, which could be heard all over the world, is understood to have been the most explosive eruption in 30 years.