Tonga tsunami: The islands and regions that avoided disaster damage

A New Zealand navy ship is ready to be deployed to Tonga if needed, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

While the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai in Tonga caused widespread damage throughout Tongan villages, airports and shorelines, a number of places across the islands have managed to escape the disaster relatively unscathed.

New Zealand Defence Force surveillance photos, taken shortly after the January 15 eruption, showed whole villages devastated and homes flattened.

But they also showed areas where tsunami floodwaters left little to no damage, with some islands almost untouched by the disaster.

NZDF/Supplied On Lofanga Island, ash could be observed on the roofs of houses throughout the area, but damage was “limited”.

Lofonga, O’ua, Mataku, Mo’Unga’One and Uiha Island were all observed to have experienced no or limited damage, according to a Defence Force general intelligence assessment.

READ MORE:

* 'They took nothing': New Zealand family who own Tongan resort lucky to escape tsunami

* Tonga tsunami: First official statement from Tonga paints a grim picture, one island destroyed, others being evacuated

* Tonga eruption: New images show glimpse of damaged, ash-covered structures



In some cases, ash could be seen on the roofs of houses throughout the area, such as Mataku and Lofanga Island.

NZDF/Supplied Mo’Unga’One Island has seen no damage caused by the disaster. Nearby pleasure craft were considered serviceable by the NZDF.

Properties on Uiha Island could be seen with boards on the windows.

While the village avoided damage, the jetty on the north end was destroyed.

A local gas station was considered “serviceable” by the Defence Force.

NZDF/Supplied O’ua Island saw ash on most roofs, but no damage was observed and four pleasure craft nearby were all considered serviceable.

The Pangai ferry terminal saw little damage done by debris, but most roofs in the district were covered by ash.

Pukotala, Koulo and Fotuha’a Island also escaped damage from the tsunami.

Solar panels in Fotuha’a and Selila were kept intact throughout the disaster.

NZDF/Supplied Pangai ferry terminal saw little damage done, although most roofs were covered in ash.

There was also limited damage to be found in Ha’afakahenga.

The nearby wharf was seen to be in a state of disrepair but was considered to be “serviceable”.

The Tongan government has agreed to “contactless” disaster relief from New Zealand amid concern the disaster response could bring with it a "tsunami" of Covid-19.

NZDF/Supplied Ha’afakahenga wharf was seen to be in a state of disrepair but was considered to be “serviceable”.

The New Zealand Government has in the days since offered to deliver fresh water and other emergency supplies by air and sea.

There are three confirmed deaths caused by the disaster.

British woman Angela Glover died after she was swept out to sea while trying to save her dogs.

A 25-year-old woman from Mango Island and a 49-year-old man from Nomuka have also died.