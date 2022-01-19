Tonga tsunami: The islands and regions that avoided disaster damage
While the eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai in Tonga caused widespread damage throughout Tongan villages, airports and shorelines, a number of places across the islands have managed to escape the disaster relatively unscathed.
New Zealand Defence Force surveillance photos, taken shortly after the January 15 eruption, showed whole villages devastated and homes flattened.
But they also showed areas where tsunami floodwaters left little to no damage, with some islands almost untouched by the disaster.
Lofonga, O’ua, Mataku, Mo’Unga’One and Uiha Island were all observed to have experienced no or limited damage, according to a Defence Force general intelligence assessment.
READ MORE:
* 'They took nothing': New Zealand family who own Tongan resort lucky to escape tsunami
* Tonga tsunami: First official statement from Tonga paints a grim picture, one island destroyed, others being evacuated
* Tonga eruption: New images show glimpse of damaged, ash-covered structures
In some cases, ash could be seen on the roofs of houses throughout the area, such as Mataku and Lofanga Island.
Properties on Uiha Island could be seen with boards on the windows.
While the village avoided damage, the jetty on the north end was destroyed.
A local gas station was considered “serviceable” by the Defence Force.
The Pangai ferry terminal saw little damage done by debris, but most roofs in the district were covered by ash.
Pukotala, Koulo and Fotuha’a Island also escaped damage from the tsunami.
Solar panels in Fotuha’a and Selila were kept intact throughout the disaster.
There was also limited damage to be found in Ha’afakahenga.
The nearby wharf was seen to be in a state of disrepair but was considered to be “serviceable”.
The Tongan government has agreed to “contactless” disaster relief from New Zealand amid concern the disaster response could bring with it a "tsunami" of Covid-19.
The New Zealand Government has in the days since offered to deliver fresh water and other emergency supplies by air and sea.
There are three confirmed deaths caused by the disaster.
British woman Angela Glover died after she was swept out to sea while trying to save her dogs.
A 25-year-old woman from Mango Island and a 49-year-old man from Nomuka have also died.