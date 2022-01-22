Tonga tsunami: Elon Musk responds to requests to provide internet to Tonga

Satellite images of Tonga have shown some of the damage caused by the eruption and tsunami.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has responded to requests for the billionaire to provide internet to disaster-stricken Tonga, calling for “clear confirmation” of the need for Starlink access.

Tonga was hit by a tsunami on Saturday, which cut all international communication until Wednesday night.

Cellphone and internet links have only been partially restored.

CONSULATE OF THE KINGDOM OF TONGA/TWITTER Tonga is reeling in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The volcanic eruption broke the fibre-optic cable connecting the main Tongan island of Tongatapu to Fiji, as well as a subsea link on Tonga’s domestic island network.

It is expected to take a number of weeks to fix, as the repair ship has to travel from Papua New Guinea.

Tongan Olympic flag-bearer Pita Taufatofua was the first to make the call, asking if anyone had a spare satellite for the Pacific nation: “Elon Musk, if you’re watching, send Starlink our way.”

Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/AP Elon Musk, the world's richest man, is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

National MP Shane Reti, the party's spokesman for Pacific Peoples, also published a letter on Friday afternoon urging Musk to take action.

The brief letter asks: “I am respectfully asking if you could see your way please to providing urgent Starlink internet communication to public officials and the good people of Tonga in this moment of need.”

Musk would likely use his Starlink satellites which already provides internet to some in Southland.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Shane Reti has asked Elon Musk to help Tonga.

The billionaire responded to the requests for help on Friday night.

“Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals?” he wrote on Twitter.

Responding to a tweet including the letter from Reti, Musk continued: “This is a hard thing for us to do right now, as we don’t have enough satellites with laser links and there are already geo sats that serve the Tonga region. That is why I’m asking for clear confirmation.”

Tonga’s Lord Fusitu'a quickly provided that confirmation, telling Musk to contact him over Starlink access for the country.

“We need them to get liquidity in to purchase much needed goods. Voice and data completely down with undersea cable severed.

“I have a plane airdropping ham radio in for basic comms, but starlink essential,” he wrote on Twitter.

Singaporean communications company Kacific has also offered to restore internet to the country.

However, the wording of the offer suggests it wants the Tongan government to recognise a 2019 disputed contract.