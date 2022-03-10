Pacific loses a journalism giant with the passing of Kiwi Peter Lomas

A doyen of journalism... Peter Lomas in his "Fiji Sun" office at Gorrie St, Suva.

OBITUARY: Today, we pay tribute to our CEO/publisher Peter Lomas, who passed away yesterday in Suva, Fiji (March 9). He was 74.

Mr Lomas was well known for his commitment to the training of journalists and media workers throughout the region.

His dedication for this cause was unrivalled and highlighted his passion to improve the standard of journalism and media industry.

His work in developing the media industry had a significant impact in Samoa, Cook Islands and the Solomons.

After working for The Fiji Times, the original Fiji Sun, and the Islands Business Magazine Group, he took up a contract in Samoa.

In Apia, he spearheaded the training of the Samoa Observer staff and the launch of websites and E-editions in New Zealand and American Samoa.

Supplied/Fiji Sun Peter Lomas, far right, with his brother David Lomas and his late wife Venina Lomas.

In Rarotonga, he led the bringing together under one operation the Cook Islands Television, Radio Cook Islands and the Cook Islands Times and Herald.

In Honiara, he helped the Solomon Star expand its services in newspaper and broadcasting sectors.

He was recognised for his commitment to training and development and was awarded the Pacific Islands News Association's Pacific Media Freedom Award.

He was also vice-president of Unesco’s global journalism training network JourNet and secretary-general of the Council of Asia Pacific Press Institute.

When he joined the Fiji Sun 15 years ago, Mr Lomas continued his mission to create and secure access to training opportunities for journalists and other media workers.

He raised the bar and lifted the minimum level of entry for journalists wanting to join the Fiji Sun to a university degree.

He believed that it was a prerequisite to lifting the standard of journalism.

Qualified, experienced, and skilled journalists produced quality content, he said.

Advertising, circulation, finance, administration, and the print centre staff also received training, here and abroad.

Mr Lomas also embarked on bringing gender balance in the workplace.

He didn't do it just to appease the feminist groups. He did it on merit.

As a result, most of our department managers are women who deserved to be in those positions, which used to be held by men previously.

His contribution to giving women equal opportunities provides a real and genuine meaning to our national celebrations on International Women's Day.

Mr Lomas touched many lives, both on the professional and personal front.

He empowered them through humility, integrity, and dedicated service. He led by example and was the epitome of hard work and sacrifice.

His two great loves in life were his work (Fiji Sun in his final years) and his family.

A person of his stature, calibre and experience will be hard to replace.

His death is a great loss to the Fiji Sun and the media industry. He is sorely missed by Fiji Sun staff.

But he has left behind a legacy that the newspaper can use as a motivation to keep the spirit alive and continue moving forward.

Moce, Mr Lomas.

Rest in Peace.