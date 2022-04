The US Geological Survey said it had hit to the east of capital Nuku'alofa.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off the coast of Tonga, the United States Geological Survey says.

The USGS reported it had struck 126km east of the capital Nukualofa about 5pm (NZ time) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The USGS said light shaking had been felt. There were no immediate reports of a tsunami threat.