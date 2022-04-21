Fiji can restrain Russian superyacht, High Court rules

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

A judge in Fiji has allowed the government’s application to prevent the superyacht Amadea – believed to be owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov – from leaving the country.

Fiji’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde, filed the application to the High Court in Suva on Wednesday seeking to restrain the Amadea.

According to a statement from the DPP’s office, the application had sought orders that the Amadea, which arrived in Fiji on April 12, “be restrained from leaving Fijian waters until the finalisation of an application to register a warrant to seize the property”.

Kerimov, a close ally of Russian President Vladmir Putin, is sanctioned by the United States and the European Union over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Facebook/Fiji Times The Amadea docked at Lautoka Wharf in Fiji.

READ MORE:

* Fiji investigates unexpected arrival of sanctioned Russian oligarch's yacht

* US seizes superyacht owned by oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, who has close ties to Putin

* 'This industry is going to hurt': Life aboard the Russian-owned superyachts is far from plain sailing

* ‘Vladimir Putin’s superyacht’ faces seizure from Italian marina

* US set to target wealth of Russian oligarchs



Authorities in various countries have seized luxury vessels and villas owned by Russian billionaires in response to sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

A superyacht agent in Fiji, acting for the Amadea, told Reuters last week the vessel’s lawyers were contesting that Suleiman was the owner. Registration records viewed by Reuters show the yacht is registered to a company in the Cayman Islands.

FIJI ODPP Fiji's Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde.

Kerimov was sanctioned by the US in 2018 and 2014 in response to Russia’s actions in Syria and Ukraine.

Pryde also sought to register a US warrant to seize the Amadea, but the judge is yet to make a decision on that.

The DPP’s application stated “that the motor yacht Amadea be restrained from leaving Fiji’s waters until the finalisation of an application to register a warrant to seize the property and (ii) that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered”.

Facebook It’s understood that Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov owns the Amadea, docked in Fiji.

The United States was “committed to finding and seizing the assets of the oligarchs who have supported the Russian Federation’s brutal, unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine”, the US Embassy in Suva said last week.

All Stuff inquiries on Thursday were referred to the US Department of Justice, but the embassy said: “We have imposed sanctions on Russian oligarchs who are financing Putin’s war, and we will continue to act with our allies and partners around the world in imposing costs on the Kremlin if it continues its war of choice.

“We continue to ratchet up the pressure on Putin’s oligarchs, and we are working with allies and partners to go after corrupt gains from some of the individuals closest to Putin, no matter where they are held around the world.”

US EMBASSY/FIJI The US Embassy in Suva.

The British High Commission in Suva has reportedly confirmed some crew members of the Amadea are British nationals.

The group has been onboard the vessel since arriving in Fiji a week ago after leaving Mexico 18 days earlier and crossing the Pacific.

“We are aware that some crew members are British passport holders,” British Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Welsh, told local media. “We stand ready to provide consular assistance if requested.”

BHC British Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Welsh.

Fijian police chief Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qilihio said all the crew members had been questioned since their arrival.

“As part of the investigation process, that process of questioning the crew goes on and the person of interest is the captain of the vessel,” Qiliho said.

“The crew are of other nationalities. Their embassies and high commissions have been contacted by the investigation teams through the US Government in regard to the crew members who continue to be on board the vessel.”