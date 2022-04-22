China security pact will not undermine peace says Solomon Islands' prime minister

Kiwi police officers and soldiers are heading to the Solomon Islands after unrest in the capital, Honiara. (First published in December 2021)

In its latest bid to ease the concerns of the United States and its allies including New Zealand about China’s growing influence in the Pacific, the Solomon Islands Government says a security pact with Beijing will not undermine peace in the region.

The Solomons’ Parliament was in session on Wednesday with the much-anticipated Chinese deal front and centre in the House.

The Western allies claim the security pact is a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific where New Zealand, Australia and the US have long held sway. Wellington and Canberra have, for decades, seen the Pacific as their “backyard”.

The Solomon Islands switched its diplomatic ties to China in 2019 from a previous relationship they had held with Taiwan since 1983.

Solomons’ Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said his government created the partnership with China to tackle security threats and ensure a safe environment for investment.

“I ask all our neighbours, friends and partners to respect the sovereign interests of the Solomon Islands on the assurance that the decision will not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony of our region,” Sogavare told Parliament on Wednesday.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare review an honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, in October 2019.

It was unfortunate that the security pact with China was “secretly signed” and was only made known through officials in Beijing, the Solomons’ Opposition leader Matthew Wale said in a statement.

“It is not in the best interest of our people and this country,” Wale said on Thursday. “How is this in our best interest when everything is done in secrecy even up to it’s signing a few days ago? How is it in our best interest when there was no due consultation and everyone was kept in the dark until it was leaked?”

The Solomons is facing intense scrutiny from Western countries and neighbours and was urged not to go ahead with the deal. The US, Japan, New Zealand and Australia shared their concerns about the security pact. “There are serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

Charley Piringi/AP The Chinese national flag flies outside the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on April 1, 2022.

Aotearoa and Australia have provided policing support to the Solomons under a 2017 security treaty and an earlier regional policing mission.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has said that New Zealand had made it clear to Honiara and Beijing that the pact could destabilise the Pacific.

Australia is also concerned, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the pact could open the door to Chinese military presence less than 2000 kilometres away.

But Sogavare said the deal was sealed by foreign ministers from both countries on Tuesday, a day after China announced the unexpected signing.

The confirmation came days before a White House delegation, led by Indo-Pacific Co-ordinator Kurt Campbell, was due to arrive in Honiara.

On Wednesday, Campbell met Fiji’s leader Frank Bainimarama in Suva to discuss regional security, the US Embassy said. Campbell will also travel to Papua New Guinea.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the agreement called for China to help the Solomon Islands maintain social order and cope with natural disasters and humanitarian relief.

US EMBASSY/FIJI The US delegation, led by Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell, third from left, in Suva on Wednesday.

It added the security pact did not pose a risk to the United States. “Does the US view island nations as independent states with national sovereignty or does it treat them as its appendants?”

Sogavare is under pressure at home with lawmakers there urging him to make public the terms of the security pact with China. The PM told Parliament they would be disclosed after a “process”.

Sogavare added that the security co-operation with China was not directed at any country or external alliances, but “rather at our own internal security situation”.

According to a leaked draft, the pact will allow the Chinese police to help maintain social order and that Chinese naval vessels could recharge in the Solomons.

US media reported that the leaked documents also revealed the Chinese embassy in Honiara had made a failed bid to import a sniper rifle, two machineguns and dozens of pistols and rifles into the Solomons’ capital during riots in November.

But Sogavare assured Parliament on Wednesday that the security pact would not allow China to establish a military base.

He said it would allow for the protection of infrastructure after the political unrest last year which saw buildings, the majority businesses owned by Chinese, torched and lives lost.