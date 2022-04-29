Ownership of Russian superyacht should be decided in US court — lawyer

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

A court in the United States should decide who owns the superyacht Amadea which is currently restrained in Fiji, the office of the country’s Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has told the High Court in Suva.

The vessel is believed to be owned by Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But counsel for the Amadea are contesting that Kerimov is its owner. Registration records reportedly showed the yacht was registered to Millemarin Investment Limited in the Cayman Islands.

Millemarin’s lawyer in Fiji, Faizal Hanif, told the court the vessel’s owner was Eduard Khudaynatov. But counsel for the ODPP, Jayneeta Prasad, said the ownership of the vessel was not an issue.

It was subject to a US warrant and the ownership issue was for the American courts to decide, Prasad said.

Hanif also argued that there was no legal justification to detain the Amadea in Fiji. The vessel has been in Fiji since April 12 and was detained eight days after arrival.

Facebook/Fiji Times The Amadea docked at Lautoka Wharf in Fiji.

On April 20, a judge in Fiji allowed the government’s application to prevent the 106-metre Amadea, reportedly worth US$325 million (NZ$500m) from leaving the country.

Kerimov has been sanctioned by the US, United Kingdom and European Union states over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

In response to submissions by the defence during the hearing of the Fiji Government’s application to seize the superyacht, Prasad said they were seeking the court to “register a US warrant to seize property subject to forfeiture for the superyacht Amadea, under Section 31 (2), (3) and (6) of the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act (MACMa) 1997”.

A judge in Fiji is due to rule on May 3 on whether US authorities can seize the vessel.

Facebook Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

Hanif told the court on Thursday that the restraining order by the ODPP was a step before a forfeiture order could be made, either conviction-based or non-conviction-based.

Hanif also said Washington “intends to bring a non-conviction civil case against the yacht”.

The Fiji court had the discretion to make the order to register the warrant, he said, but “Section 31 (6) of the MACMA 1997 required the registration must be made as if it were a restraining order under the Proceeds of Crime Act (PCA) 1997.”

Hanif added that under the PCA, the court may make the order “if there were reasonable grounds for suspecting the yacht was tainted or a terrorist property, of which there was no evidence to prove so”.