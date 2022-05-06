FBI, US marshals seize control of superyacht linked to Russian oligarch

The United States Government now has in its possession the US$300 million (NZ$467m) yacht linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, the US Department of Justice announced on Friday.

The 106-metre Amadea has been detained in Fiji since it arrived in the Pacific nation on April 12, following an 18-day voyage across the Pacific from Mexico.

On Tuesday, a judge in Fiji ruled in favour of Washington in its bid to seize the superyacht.

In a statement, the US DOJ said Fijian law enforcement had seized the Amadea at the request of the American authorities.

Fiji Times The Amadea docked at Lautoka Wharf in Fiji.

Kerimov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has also been sanctioned by the US and European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand and Australia have both been critical of the war, with Aotearoa imposing sanctions on 18 financial entities, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

The Fijian government has publicly denounced the Russian war and announced its support for its Western allies.

Facebook Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov.

US authorities claimed the Amadea is owned by Kerimov, reportedly worth more than US$4 billion (NZ$6b).

But the Amadea’s legal team is contesting that Kerimov is its owner. Registration records reportedly showed the yacht was registered to Millemarin Investment Limited in the Cayman Islands.

Millemarin’s lawyer in Fiji, Faizal Hanif, told the High Court in Suva last week that the vessel’s owner was Eduard Khudaynatov.

But Jayneeta Prasad, counsel for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), said ownership of the vessel was not an issue.

It was subject to a US warrant and ownership was for the American courts to decide, Prasad said.

On Thursday, Fijian police with US law enforcement who have been in the country since the Amadea arrived in Fiji from Mexico, boarded the yacht.

Andrew Harnik/AP On April 27, the US Congress passed a bill urging President Joe Biden to sell the frozen luxury assets of Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Fijian law enforcement, with the support and assistance of the FBI, had acted pursuant to a mutual legal assistance request from the US Department of Justice following issuance of a seizure warrant from the US District Court for the District of Columbia, which found that the Amadea is subject to forfeiture based on probable cause of violations of US law, including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), money laundering and conspiracy,” the DOJ statement said.

“The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Kerimov as part of a group of Russian oligarchs who profit from the Russian government through corruption and its malign activity around the globe, including the occupation of Crimea.

“According to court documents, Kerimov owned the Amadea after his designation. Additionally, Kerimov and those acting on his behalf and for his benefit caused US dollar transactions to be routed through US financial institutions for the support and maintenance of the Amadea.”

An application by lawyers acting on behalf of Millemarin to keep the Amadea in the Fijian port of Lautoka where it has been docked since April 12 will be heard in the High Court in Suva on the weekend.

On April 27, the US Congress passed a bill urging President Joe Biden to sell the frozen luxury assets of Russian oligarchs hit with sanctions and use the funds to provide additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) estimated close to 20 yachts linked to Russian oligarchs have been seized since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.