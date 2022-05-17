US-Russia tug of war over superyacht costs Fiji taxpayers $1m a week

Fiji has become wedged firmly between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine, and there seems to be no way out for the Pacific islanders.

When a judge granted the US request to seize a superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov two weeks ago, the Fijian government was relieved.

But the 106 metre-long, NZ$467 million Amadea is still in Fiji and is costing taxpayers there more than F$1m (NZ$730,000) a week to maintain, the Office of Fiji’s Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

The latest drama followed a Court of Appeal ruling last week in favour of the Amadea legal team’s application for a stay order. This meant the vessel could not leave Fiji until its ownership is determined by a court.

Fiji Times The Amadea docked at Lautoka Wharf in Fiji.

The Amadea is now in the custody of the Fijian authorities and, according to Public Prosecutor Christopher Pryde, the issue for Fiji is that the luxury vessel is “very expensive” to maintain.

While he did not reveal what expenses were being incurred by holding the Amadea in Fiji, Pryde said the court’s stay ruling on the seizure of the yacht should be lifted for several reasons, including the impact the matter was having on Fiji's international reputation.

While the West’s sanctioning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's mega-rich friends was designed to cost Russian oligarchs dearly, in the case of the Amadea, Fiji was being forced to pay up, Pryde said.

The Amadea case has put Fiji in a unique spot, a long way from the war in Ukraine which began on February 24. The Fijian government has publicly denounced the Russian war and announced its support for its Western allies.

The Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 12, following an 18-day voyage across the Pacific from Mexico. It was detained the following day at the request of the US Justice Department.

Washington maintains the Amadea is owned by Kerimov, reportedly worth more than US$4 billion (NZ$6b).

But the Amadea’s legal team contests that Kerimov is its owner. Registration records reportedly showed the yacht was registered to Millemarin Investment Limited in the Cayman Islands.

Facebook US authorities claim the Amadea superyacht detained in Fiji is owned by Russian bilionaire Suleiman Kerimov.

According to court documents, Kerimov owned the Amadea. “Kerimov and those acting on his behalf and for his benefit caused US dollar transactions to be routed through US financial institutions for the support and maintenance of the Amadea.”

Millemarin lawyer Faizal Hanif told the High Court in Suva last week that the vessel’s owner was Eduard Khudaynatov. But Jayneeta Prasad, counsel for the ODPP, said ownership of the vessel was not an issue.

It was subject to a US warrant and ownership was for the American courts to decide, Prasad said.

Kerimov has also been sanctioned by the European Union over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand and Australia have both been critical of the war, with Aotearoa imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and financial entities, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said.

When New Zealand imposed these sanctions last month, Mahuta said they were “designed to impose an economic and political cost, specifically targeting organisations that finance the continued invasion of Ukraine”.

In April, Russia “blacklisted” 130 New Zealand politicians and officials including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the governor-general, and military and spy chiefs in retaliation for the Government’s “unprecedented sanctions”.