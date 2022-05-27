Solomon Islands lifts border restrictions but quarantine will remain – PM

The Solomon Islands will reopen its international borders on July 1, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has announced.

The Pacific nation has been closed to travellers since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. The government began easing restrictions last month.

Cabinet approved the border reopening after recommendations from the Covid-19 Oversight Committee, Sogavare said on Thursday, adding this would boost the ailing tourism sector.

He said all domestic protocols would be lifted by Saturday including interisland travel, mass gatherings for church services, weddings, sporting activities, nightclubs and international cargo vessels.

AP China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, second left, is met by Solomon Islands government ministers on his arrival in Honiara, on Thursday, at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific.

Thursday's decision also comes just weeks after the Solomon Islands signed a security agreement with China, that has been met with much concern in New Zealand and Australia.

Beijing is now pushing ahead with a region-wide deal with almost 10 more Pacific Island countries. The deal would cover policing, security and data communications.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Honiara on Thursday before flying to to Kiribati on Friday. He will also travel to Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Timor Leste.

He will virtually meet with the leaders of Micronesia, Cook Islands and Niue, and host a second meeting of China-Pacific Islands foreign ministers while in Fiji. The first meeting was held in October 2021.

Pacific Tourism From June 1, vaccinated visitors arriving in Honiara will quarantine for six days.

"This easing of restrictions simply means that from July 1, foreign nationals wishing to enter the country no longer have to apply for exemption through the oversight committee.

"However, all pre-arrival health requirements will be strictly applied to ensure we can still protect the country as much as possible from new variants of Covid-19 that may inadvertently enter the country," Sogavare said.

"This means all incoming travellers must have a negative PCR test within 72 hours before arrival, in addition to a negative RAT test within 12 hours of arrival."

Sogavare added they may "retain a shorter quarantine period of three days after July 1”.

"The Government will be stepping up home quarantine as we progress towards the July 1 date, and will be reducing government-run institutional quarantine centres to cater only for returning nationals that cannot home quarantine for the three days after arrival.

"All post-arrival three-day institutional quarantine for foreign nationals that do not have home quarantine facilities from 1 July 2022, will be hotel-based quarantine at the cost of individual travellers."

Sogavare said the three-day quarantine will be reviewed at the end of July.

The Vanuatu government has announced it will reopen the country's border on July 1, while Samoa, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), will lift their international travel restrictions later this year.