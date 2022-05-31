US faces further delay in sailing seized superyacht from Fiji

Jacinda Ardern intends to discuss topics like trade and the war in Ukraine when she meets Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at the White House.

Efforts by the United States government to remove a superyacht docked in Fiji, which it claims is linked to a Russian oligarch, are not going to plan for the Americans.

Almost a month since declaring it had found evidence that the Amadea is owned by sanctioned billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, the US still doesn't have the luxurious vessel.

Legislation supported by President Joe Biden would allow the US to sell the yacht and direct the proceeds towards the Ukraine war and recovery effort.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday (NZT). “There'll be a number of issues on the agenda … but really top of mind for us alongside obviously the war in Ukraine, is the situation in our region,” Ardern said.

Since the start of the war on February 24, several oligarchs have been included on sanctions lists by the US, New Zealand, Australia, United Kingdom and European Union states. The aim is to cut down funding for the military aggression – Kerimov was among the first to be targeted.

The US maintains the 106-metre mega yacht, worth US$325 million (NZ$497m), is owned by Kerimov – gold tycoon and alleged money launderer – who’s worth US$4.4 billion (NZ$6.7b).

Fiji Times The Amadea docked in Fiji.

But counsel for the Amadea are contesting that Kerimov is its owner. Registration records reportedly showed the yacht was registered to Millemarin Investment Limited in the Cayman Islands.

Millemarin’s lawyer in Fiji, Faizal Hanif, told a Fijian court the vessel’s owner was Eduard Khudaynatov. But the Americans said the holding company that owns the Amadea is a front for Kerimov.

On May 5, the High Court in Suva granted the US request through Fiji’s government to seize the Amadea which arrived in Fiji in mid-April.

Two days later, the court approved a stay application filed by the vessel’s lawyers. According to court documents, the Fijian police had ordered the American officials to leave the ship.

Facebook Sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is understood to be the owner of the Amadea.

Since then a Fijian judge has ruled against the Amadea's owners but gave them a week to appeal again to Fiji's Supreme Court.

That means the US Department of Justice will not be able to sail the ship this week.

Hanif told the court that US officials in Fiji continued to board the ship regularly, accompanied by Fijian police in serving warrants for the vessel’s computers.

The Americans were even on board right after the Friday, May 27, ruling, Hanif said.

Washington’s efforts to remove the Amadea have also been hampered by disagreements with the ship's crew and legal manoeuvring by its owner, court documents revealed.

According to an affidavit from the Amadea’s captain and British national John Walsh, filed on May 24, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials and a maritime contractor the US hired had boarded the ship on May 7 around 9.30am and demanded Walsh "immediately hand over the Amadea with all available key personnel”.

US EMBASSY/FIJI The US Embassy in Suva.

Walsh said in the affidavit that he, "politely informed the US officials and contractors we were unable to assist".

Walsh also wrote that the crew's workload was "watchkeeping and emergency responsibilities only", and the crew feared that if they co-operated with the US, they would be in breach of their contracts with the ship's owner, and this would damage their reputations in the yachting industry.

“The crew are refusing to sail with the US authorities," Walsh said.

When contacted, the US Embassy in Fiji said it did not have any comment to make and referred Stuff to a previous statement released by the Justice Department on May 5, titled, “$300 Million Yacht of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Suleiman Kerimov Seized by Fiji at Request of United States”.