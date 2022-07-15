Storm that hit New Zealand now battering Rarotonga, warnings in place
Wild weather which hit Aotearoa earlier this week is now causing damage in the Cook Islands.
The Cook Islands Meteorological Service has put a damaging heavy swell warning in place for the open waters of the Southern Cook Islands.
A strong wind warning was also in place for the southern area and waves of up to 4.5m high were expected.
Flooding in southern coastal areas could also be expected, especially during high tide.
According to Infrastructure Cook Islands, the waterfront Kaena restaurant in Rarotonga had been severely damaged by bad weather and would be closed for some time.
“The sea swell on the southern and southern corners of the island has caused quite the disturbance,” Infrastructure Cook Islands wrote on social media.
Video from 1 News showed waves washing over roads and backyards.