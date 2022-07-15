Storm that hit NZ now battering Rarotonga, beachfront residents evacuated

Properties are swamped after the south coast of the Cook Islands was hit by large swells.

Wild weather which hit Aotearoa earlier this week is causing damage in the Cook Islands and Prime Minister Mark Brown says emergency services are now on high alert.

The Cook Islands Meteorological Service put a damaging heavy swell warning in place for the open waters of the Southern Cook Islands on Wednesday, local time.

It said the swells were being driven by a high pressure system pushing up from New Zealand and may continue for the next two to three days.

Swells of up to 4.5 metres were recorded at the south coast of Rarotonga, with waves coming ashore at the Queen’s representatives’ official residence and elsewhere along the coast.

The places affected were from Arorangi to Titikaveka on Rarotonga, where most resorts are located.

Caleb Fotheringham/Supplied Waves have come ashore along the coast of Rarotonga.

Brown said waves were entering visitor beachside accommodation and guests had been forced to leave.

He said while people were not being told to evacuate their properties at this stage, they should prepare and have a plan ready should evacuation be required around high tide.

Police, Infrastructure Cook Islands and community groups from Takitumu and Puaikura Puna were monitoring the situation.

Are you a Kiwi in Rarotonga? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Puna staff would be patrolling beaches in their area to warn visitors who may not be following advice.

RASHNEEL KUMAR/SUPPLIED Titikaveka, where most resorts are located, is an area affected by the swelling waves.

Brown said people needed to remain vigilant.

“The Government stands ready to support households in need with Contingency Support Funds that were established a few years ago during the Avatiu floods,” he said.

Flooding in southern coastal areas could also be expected, especially during high tide.

According to Infrastructure Cook Islands, the waterfront Kaena restaurant in Rarotonga had been severely damaged by bad weather and would be closed for some time.

“The sea swell on the southern and southern corners of the island has caused quite the disturbance,” Infrastructure Cook Islands wrote on social media.

Cook Islands News editor Rashneel Kumar was among beachside residents at Titikaveka that had to evacuate his home on Thursday.

He said weather this morning was calmer and people living near the south coast were assessing damages from the last two nights.

“In town where it’s not affected and also Muri, it’s business as usual.

“The rest of the island is OK, but along those affected areas, people are trying to clear debris.”