New island emerges from the ocean after underwater eruption near Tonga

The new island appeared after a volcanic eruption at Home Reef, Tonga.

A new island has emerged from the sea following an underwater volcanic eruption near Tonga.

The island was first spotted 11 hours after Tonga’s Home Reef began erupting in early September, ejecting lava, steam and ash.

According to Tongan Geological Services, the island grew from one acre on September 14 to almost 9 acres on September 25, and sits 15m above sea level.

Islands created by volcanoes are usually only temporary, however, they can sometimes stay above water for long periods of time.

Professor Scott Bryan, a volcano expert from the Queensland University of Technology, told ABC News that if the Home Reef eruption continued the new island could persist.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption on January 15 caught on camera. (Video first published April 2022).

“This effuse eruption has produced lava, which is a hardened and more resistant rock, so this island may last a little lot longer than the previous islands,” said Bryan.

“I would expect that if Home Reef continues to erupt with this frequency that it will be able to make itself a permanent island,” he told ABC News.

Previous Home Reef eruptions in 1984 and 2006 produced islands with cliffs up to 70m high.

Tongan Geological Services reported that eruptions were continuing at the volcano on September 25. The agency is providing daily updates on the size of the island.

Mariners have been warned to stay at least 4km from the island, however no aviation restrictions are in place.

Home Reef is located along a sea floor ridge that is home to the highest density of underwater volcanoes in the world.

According to Nasa earth observatory, the ridge stretches from New Zealand to Tonga.