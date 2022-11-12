Tsunami threat 'has now passed' after magnitude 7.3 earthquake near Tonga

There is no threat to NZ from the quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says the threat of a tsunami has now passed, following a magnitude 7.3 earthquake near Tonga.

The quake struck at 11.49pm on Friday night, NZT. It occurred at a depth of 58km in the Tonga region. Earlier, the PTWC said tsunami waves had been observed.

In a final update, it said: “Based on all available data ... the threat from this earthquake has now passed.”

“There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake.”

READ MORE:

* Why NZ should always be prepared for a natural disaster

* Complacency ‘a hazard’ to community preparedness for emergency events

* Stockpiling supplies in the shed for the next big earthquake



Minor sea level fluctuations may occur in some areas near the coast in the coming hours, however.

The quake caused people in Tonga to flee to higher ground.

Earlier, Tonga’s Meteorological Service posted on Facebook: “Urgent tsunami advisory is now in force for all of Tonga due to strong earthquake being felt in the Kingdom tonight. Please move inland immediately until further advised.

“Please remain inland and [on] high ground and please listen to radio until further advised. For mariners, move away from the reefs to deep ocean.”

Civil Defence said the quake was unlikely to pose a threat to NZ.

“There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M7.5 Tonga Region earthquake.

“Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand,” Civil Defence said overnight.