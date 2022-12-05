Businesses pitch in to assist Tuvalu as it has its first Covid-19 wave during drought

Mana Pacific Consultants director Taupo Tani has been loading 84,000 RATs to be sent to Tuvalu, which has just had its first wave of community Covid-19 transmission.

Aotearoa organisations are using their expertise and knowledge to ensure one of the last country’s to be infiltrated by Covid-19 has the essential supplies it needs.

Manawatū business Mana Pacific Consultants​ helped organise space in a container this past week to get 200 boxes of rapid antigen tests (RATs) – 84,000 tests – to Tuvalu.

The country is going through its first wave of community transmission of Covid-19, with 2756 confirmed cases from the end of October to Friday according to the World Health Organisation.

There have been no confirmed deaths, with the population highly vaccinated.

The country is under a state of emergency due to severe drought, with the northernmost atolls Nanumea, Niutao and Nui suffering the worst.

There has been little rain for the best part of eight months due to La Niña conditions.

Those issues add to the ongoing impact of climate change on Tuvalu, with 40% of the capital district under water at high tide and the country forecast to be fully submerged by the end of the century.

Mana Pacific director Taupo Tani​, who was born on Nanumea, said he was contacted by Hermina Hotesi, a Tuvaluan working with Dunedin-based health and social services provider Te Kāika about getting the RATs to Tuvalu.

Shipping a container there was expensive, costing about $10,000, but Tani had space in a container already heading there, which he donated.

The outbreak also created issues with the quarantine of goods sent to Tuvalu.

Te Kāikia had asked around for help getting the RATs there, but Mana Pacific regularly dealt with getting items to Pacific nations.

Tuvalu was one of the last countries in the world, giving time to prepare for any outbreak, but having it come during the drought was especially difficult.

People lived in close conditions, while those with Covid-19 found it difficult to collect daily rations, Tani said.

“It’s not easy to have 1.5m of space between people.

Pacific Climate Change Migration and Human Security Programme and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Campaign launched to support the human rights of Pacific climate migrants.

Much of the outbreak was centred on the larger islands, which had led to smaller islands being shut off from visitors, Tani said.

“They are going through what we went through two years ago – the panic and people feeling insecure.

“They are a little bit prepared, but it’s the uncertainty of what actually happens and how people would react.”