Magnitude 6.7 earthquake hits near Samoa

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has hit at sea near Samoa, the US Geological Survey reports.

The quake struck at 8.24am 211 kilometres southwest of Apia at a depth of 36 kilometres.

An aftershock of magnitude 4.9 was recorded to the northwest of the original quake at 9.27am.

A tsunami advisory was issued for American Samoa by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, however that had now been cancelled.

"A tsunami was generated by this earthquake based on all available data... there is a threat to American Samoa of sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches... in harbours... and in coastal waters,” it advised earlier.

It had said there was no tsunami threat for the Pacific from the earthquake.

Samoa’s meteorological office had placed a tsunami watch into effect and there was a report that one government building in Apia had been evacuated.

GNS Science/Supplied Today's magnitude 6.7 earthquake near Samoa was at the northern end of the Kermadec-Tonga Trench, which is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire

GNS Science duty seismologist Jen Andrews said the earthquake happened near the northern extent of the Kermadec-Tonga trench, which stretched all the way north from New Zealand.

It was a seismically-active area – part of the Pacific Ring of Fire – where the Pacific Plate went under the Australian Plate, Andrews said.

Earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.5 or more happened in the area near Samoa roughly every couple of years.

There had been earthquakes in the area with a magnitude of 8.0, she said. They were a tsunami hazard, but were much less common.