Fiji's ruling party refuses to concede election, says Nanaia Mahuta 'jumped the gun'

Nanaia Mahuta’s congratulations to the new Fijian government have not gone down well with the outgoing party.

Fiji’s ruling party is refusing to concede after the country’s election, and has accused New Zealand’s foreign minister of jumping the gun by congratulating the incoming government.

The general secretary for Fiji First party – which has been in power 16 years – on Wednesday held a press conference claiming Frank Bainimarama was still the prime minister.

The Fiji election ended with a hung parliament this week after the incumbent Fiji First Party, and rival Sitiveni Rabuka’s coalition with the National Federation Party finished with 26 seats each.

The Social Liberal Democratic Party (SODELPA) held the balance and on Tuesday opted to form the next government with Rabuka.

Mahuta congratulated the new government and the incoming prime minister in a tweet on Wednesday, saying she looked forward to strengthening Fiji and New Zealand’s relationship.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum on Wednesday refused to concede, saying the Bainimarama government was still in place until the country’s parliament had a chance to vote on its prime minister.

He also questioned the incoming coalition deal and said his party would re-submit a coalition proposal to SODELPA.

In the process, Sayed-Khaiyum criticised Mahuta for her message to Rabuka.

“It’s unfortunate for the Foreign Affairs of New Zealand .... She jumped the gun,” he said.

“I hope that her High Commission here is a bit more wise and helps her make wise statements.”

Supplied Rabuka looks set to be Fiji’s PM for a second time.

If the coalition deal goes ahead, it will be the second time Rabuka will be Fiji’s prime minister, after he seized control through a coup in 1987, before legitimising his government at a democratic election in 1992.

He remained in power until 1999.

Bainimarama overthrew the government with a coup in 2006 and has been in power since.