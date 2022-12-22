Tokelau reports first Covid-19 cases, three years into pandemic

This week, the Ongoing Government of Tokelau reported its first cases of Covid-19.

In a statement released by the Ongoing Government of Tokelau, Ulu o Tokelau, (head of government) Siopili Perez said five cases had been detected at the border of its northernmost atoll, Atafu.

The cases were detected through rapid antigen screening.

Three were detected on December 13, one on December 14 and one on December 18, it was reported on Tuesday.

The people affected are three children, a young adult and a 24-year-old woman.

The cases arrived from a group who travelled from another atoll, Fakaofo, with passengers from Apia in Samoa to attend a wedding, the statement said.

Perez said all five positive cases were in quarantine, in “good health” and “good spirits”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Last year, the HMNZS Wellington sailed for Tokelau and the Northern Cook Islands carrying enough doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines for the eligible population of Tokelau and Palmerston Island.

The “geographical isolation” of Tokelau’s three atolls – Atafu, Nukunonu, and Fakaofo – and focus on ensuring the safe management of the virus at Atafu’s quarantine facility “delayed the formal announcement by the Government”, the statement said.

The New Zealand Government is sending a shipment of medical supplies to the nation, including second booster vaccines, close to 12,000 rapid antigen tests, PPE and other essential equipment.

The supplies will arrive in Tokelau on December 30.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said Tokelau had done an “outstanding job” of building health resilience and keeping Covid-19 out so far.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The HMNZS Wellington is prepping to make the six-day journey to Tokelau carrying Covid-19 vaccines.

About 96% of its population was vaccinated, providing a “strong defence against the virus”.

Mahuta said authorities were also preparing to provide Covid-19 oral antivirals to the island nation, a territory of New Zealand.

Aotearoa was working closely with the Pasifika Medical Association to respond to any needs for additional primary healthcare doctors and nurses, and had also offered surge laboratory personnel, Mahuta said.

Border restrictions had been in place in Tokelau since April 2020.

Perez announced a travel ban between the three Tokelauan atolls, except for essential officials and supplies, “until further notice”.

There were no expected changes to travel arrangements and activities between Tokelau and Samoa, the statement said.