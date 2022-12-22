Fijian military mobilised after 'threats' to minority groups in election escalation

Fiji's military forces are being deployed to maintain security and stability in the country following reports of threats made against minority groups.

In a statement this afternoon Fiji's police commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho announced the move calling it a joint decision with the commander of Fiji's military forces Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

Qiliho said the decision is based on official reports and intelligence received of planned civil unrest and the targetting of minority groups.

The military deployment comes less than 24 hours after the ruling FijiFirst party made its first public statement since the December 14 election.

READ MORE:

* Fiji's ruling party refuses to concede election, says Nanaia Mahuta 'jumped the gun'

* New Zealand congratulates Fiji's new Prime Minister

* Fiji's Sitiveni Rabuka becomes new PM, dethroning Frank Bainimarama after nearly 16 years



Its secretary general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said they respected the outcome of the election but did not recognise the validity of the opposition coalition and would not concede defeat.

Sayed-Khaiyum said under the country's constitution the FijiFirst government remained in place and Frank Bainimarama is still the prime minister of Fiji.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fiji Police have been setting up checkpoints around the country.

He said this could only be changed once the vote for prime minister is held on the floor of parliament.

Under section 131 (2) of Fiji's constitution the military has the "overall responsibility" to ensure the security, defence and wellbeing of Fiji and all Fijians.