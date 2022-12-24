Sitiveni Rabuka elected prime minister of Fiji

Sitiveni Rabuka is Fiji’s new prime minister, garnering 28 votes to Frank Bainimarama’s 27.

The secret ballot vote in parliament ends Frank Bainimarama’s reign as leader of the country after 16 years.

Rabuka now heads a three-party coalition government consisting of his own People's First, the National Federation Party led by Biman Prasad and the king-making Sodelpa Party, led by Viliame Gavoka.

Bainimarama appears to have conceded defeat peacefully, and spoke to reporters.

“I want to thank the supporters of FijiFirst,” he said. “We still are the biggest political party in there, so I want to thank them for that.”

“This is democracy, and this is my legacy, the 2013 Constitution,” he said.

Bainimarama was asked if he would be opposition leader, and laughed and said, “I hope so.”

RNZ Former Prime Minister Bainimarama.

Rabuka is expected to announce the members of his cabinet in the coming days.

Where the three Sodelpa MPs end up will be the first indication of what was agreed to in the coalition negotiations.