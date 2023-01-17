US reopens Solomon Islands Embassy as fears grow over China's influence

Washington has announced plans to reopen the United States Embassy in Solomon Islands.

Inside the Games reports the move is a bid to counter China's increasing assertiveness in the region, which has seen Beijing fund infrastructure for this year's Pacific Games which take place at the end of the year.

The US Department of State has informed Congress that it plans to establish an interim Embassy in Honiara on the site of a former consular property.

It said it would at first be staffed by two American diplomats and five local employees at a cost of $US1.8 million (NZ$2.8m) per year.

A more permanent facility with larger staffing will be established eventually.

The US closed its Embassy in Honiara in 1993 as part of a post-Cold War global reduction in diplomatic posts and priorities.

The State Department warned in February 2022 that China's growing influence in the region made reopening the Embassy in the Solomon Islands a priority.

In October 2020, the Solomons and China signed an agreement for China to help build venues for the Pacific Games.

AP Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare lock arms with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Honiara.

Last year, Honiara and Beijing signed a security pact after Chinese President Xi Jinping upgraded relations for a second time following a meeting with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

The agreement could allow Solomon Islands to request China send police and military personnel if required, while China could deploy forces to protect "Chinese personnel and major projects".

Sogavare has assured the US and other Western allies that he would not allow China to establish a naval base in his country, but concern about Chinese intentions has not eased.

Solomons and Chinese police visit Games stadium

Representatives from the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force have met with Chinese officials and police, to visit the 2023 Pacific Games stadium which is still under construction.

The stadium is being built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, while a dorm at the National University is being built by JiangSu Provincial Construction.

The police force acknowledged the work of the companies in providing employment opportunities to local residents.

Assistant commissioner Simpson Pogeava said police assistance would be reaffirmed, instructing Central Police and Guadalcanal Police to provide security support to keep the projects safe.

The Games are scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.