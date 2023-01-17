Kiribati fishermen rescued by New Zealand Air Force after six days at sea

Two Kiribati fishermen were rescued after six days missing at sea, in one of the Orion's last rescue missions.

The Orion crew found the two men in their dinghy shortly after arriving in the search area on Monday afternoon.

Air force base commander Auckland group Captain Mike Cannon said the flight was expected to be the last search and rescue mission using an Orion aircraft.

“Our Orion aircraft and the generations of people that have flown, maintained and supported them have certainly proved their worth over many years of service, conducting long-range maritime surveillance patrols in a range of theatres,” Cannon said.

Several agencies across Kirbati, Fiji, New Zealand and the United States were involved in the search and rescue operation.

Kiribati is 5509km from New Zealand, 2246km from Fiji and 3317km from Hawaii.

The Fiji Rescue Coordination Centre requested assistance after the two men were reported missing. Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre helped by providing drift modelling and search areas.

The US Coast Guard sent a C-130 aircraft to search the area, but was unsuccessful.

New Zealand Defence Force/Supplied The men were taken to safety by a Kiribati vessel.

However, New Zealand’s Orion was able to find the two men “on a tiny boat in a vast area of ocean”, Cannon said.

“To do this mission ... is certainly a fitting end to the Orion’s search and rescue duties and the crew is obviously thrilled with the result.”

After locating the two fishermen, the Orion crew dropped a survival pack which included water, a radio, a torch and an activated personal locator beacon to pinpoint their location for crew on a rescue vessel.

Following this, the Kiribati search and rescue vessel MV Lady Guadalupe travelled to the pair’s location and took the men to safety.

Maritime New Zealand Rescue Coordination Centre general manager Justin Allan said the Orion had been at the heart of New Zealand’s ability to deliver lifesaving search and rescue services.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff RNZAF Orion performs final flyover at Whenuapai airbase. The fleet will be replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft from next year.

“The aircraft and its crews over several decades have saved hundreds of lives, off the coast of New Zealand and throughout the Pacific,” Allan said.

“For many people missing at sea, the sight of the Orion coming towards them will be one they will never forget.”

The six Orion planes were used primarily as airborne surveillance and observation around New Zealand, the South Pacific and Southern Ocean.

They have provided a range of services to government agencies and the community, including search and rescue missions, humanitarian aid and disaster relief.

The six Orions are being replaced by four Boeing P-8A Poseidons, the first of which arrived in New Zealand in December, with another three due in the coming months.