Vanuatu's East Epi submarine volcano erupts, officials raise alert level

Vanuatu’s East Epi submarine volcano has erupted, prompting officials to increase the country’s alert level to Volcano Alert Level 1.

Locals saw an increase in activity by the volcano around 7.48am on Wednesday (local time) and a danger zone of 10km was established, Vanuatu's meteorology and geohazards department said in a Facebook post.

Steam had risen over the volcano area, along with reported explosions that propelled ash some 100 metres high, the department said.

Officials urged people on the surrounding islands to stay clear of the coast “as phreatic explosions may continue and could generate small waves”.

Vanuatu's meteorology and geohazards department told people on Epi and surrounding islands to stay on alert for any large earthquake associated with the ongoing volcanic eruptions that could trigger a possible tsunami.

The submarine volcano is one of a series of active underwater volcanic cones and a caldera which last erupted in 2004, RNZ reported.

These series of submarine volcanoes are generally referred as East Epi, and the three bigger cones have specific names, from west to east, Epi-A, Epi-B and Epi-C.

All of these cones have had intermittent activity in this and the last century.