'We trust in the govt of Japan' says Federated States of Micronesia president on Pacific nuclear waste dump

The President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) and Japan's Prime Minister Kishida Fumio meet in Japan.

The President of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) has expressed his support for Japan's plans to release treated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

It follows a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Japan last week.

"The ocean is the life source of our nations, we derive our livelihood from the ocean," President David Panuelo said at a media conference.

More than one million tonnes of radioactive wastewater is to be released over around 40 years starting this year.

Japan said the discharge needs to take place in an effort to decommission the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Ōkuma following the 2011 nuclear disaster with on land storage ruled out.

Following great concern among Pacific leaders, Panuelo expressed his confidence in Japan.

"We trust in the government of Japan in doing the right thing.

"That any dumping does not harm a shared asset which is the Pacific Ocean.

"Our country is no longer fearful or concerned about this issue as I relayed at the United Nations General Assembly," he said.

Panuelo went on to say he has a 'deep trust' in Japan's intentions and technological capabilities in not harming the ocean.

When questioned on where that trust stems from after so much backlash he explained that in a nutshell, independent research has been carried out.

"We have been satisfied with the information that we have been given, but this is not to say that we are stopping, we continue to consult with the government of Japan.

Panuelo expressed a need to make sure the dumping of the wastewater meets requirements so that it is safe.

"I believe that an accountable government will not do a thing to harm our Pacific Ocean.

Kota Endo/Kyodo News via AP Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, photographed in 2021. The Japanese government has decided to get rid of the massive amounts of treated but still radioactive water stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant by releasing it into the Pacific Ocean.

"We will continue consultations, individually or bilaterally or through the Pacific Islands Forum," he said.

The backing of Japan's plans comes just days out from a crucial meeting planned between the Pacific Islands Forum and Japan in an effort to iron out what Pacific leaders see as a lack of scientific proof the release is safe.

The forum's independent experts want the release delayed until Japan presents proof the ocean and Pacific people will be safe.

The meeting between the Forum and Japan was scheduled for February 7.

Japan aid

On the same trip, Panuelo and his delegation celebrated 35 years of diplomatic relations with Japan through the opening of the FSM's new embassy building.

President Panuelo reiterated the strong bond both nations share.

"The People and Government of Japan are one of our nation's closest friends, allies, and development partners," he said.

The meeting also covered Japan's forthcoming donation of four small patrol boats to the FSM.

"FSM will receive approx

imately US$2,700,000 (NZ$4,284,468) of medical equipment, such as x-ray machines and infusion tubes," he said in a statement.