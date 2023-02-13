Eight-year-old Kiwi boy dies at Fiji resort

Investigators are focusing on electrocution as the possible cause of death for an eight-year-old New Zealand boy found in the flower garden of a Fiji resort last week.

A resort official confirmed the boy died on Thursday evening after being found at Club Wyndham Denarau Island in Fiji, a resort that is part of the Wyndham Destinations corporation.

Fiji Police said a staff nurse from the Nadi Hospital reported the boy’s death to authorities.

Police said the child was found motionless near a flower garden at the hotel.

“Initial information gathered is that the child was allegedly electrocuted however the post-mortem will have to confirm that,” a Fiji police spokesperson said.

The boy was of New Zealand nationality but resided in Sydney.

The resort has also been working with police during the investigation.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” a Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific spokesperson said.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities.”

New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed they were involved with the situation.

“We are aware of the death of a child in Denarau and are providing assistance to the family,” a MFAT spokesperson said. “For privacy reasons, no further details will be provided.”